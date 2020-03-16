A.C.T. To Sell Tickets To View-At-Home Recordings Of GLORIA And TONI STONE

In order to support our community's containment of COVID-19, American Conservatory Theater canceled all remaining performances of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins's Gloria and Lydia R. Diamond's Toni Stone.

Fortunately, through a generous partnership with Actors Equity Association, Stage Directors & Choreographers Society and United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE, and BroadwayHD, patrons who had purchased tickets prior to the cancellations are able to watch a recording of the production in the comfort of their own homes. Those ticket buyers will receive an email from A.C.T. this week with instructions on how to access their productions on BroadwayHD.



Over the past several days, we have received an outpouring of support from theater lovers around the nation who have expressed interest in supporting A.C.T. and purchasing tickets to both productions. We are thrilled to announce that we are now able to make this happen!



For those interested in purchasing a ticket to Gloria and/or Toni Stone, visit www.act-sf.org or call A.C.T. at 415-749-2228. Purchasers will receive a link to a password-protected site from A.C.T. this week to view the production. Ticket buyers will have until midnight on Sunday, March 29 to view the production.



The impact of COVID-19 is crippling to a nonprofit theater. As a result we are asking ticket buyers to consider choosing a price point for themselves that feels generous, as well as financially accessible, keeping in mind the number of people in their household who will be watching the production.



Theater has always provided an outlet for escape during times of uncertainty. It is our hope that we can provide a few hours of enjoyment and inspiration while we as a community collectively weather this storm.





