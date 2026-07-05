THEATRE PEOPLE OR THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR Cast Set for Scripps Ranch Theatre Season 47 Opener

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Scripps Ranch Theatre kicks off their Season 47 with the play Theatre People or The Angel Next Door, written by Paul Slade Smith. Directed by Christopher Williams, the production runs August 27th - September 20th on the campus of Alliant International University. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm. There are preview performances on Thursday, August 27th and Friday August 28th at 7:30pm and Press Opening is Saturday, August 29th at 7:30pm.

The talented cast includes Kenny Bordieri (Oliver), Danny Campbell (Arthur), Sandy Campbell (Olga), John DeCarlo (Victor), Melissa Fernandes (Charlotte) and Taylor Henderson (Margot).In this zany 1940s comedy, Oliver Adams is on the brink of a major success. His novel “The Angel Next Door” is set to be published, and famed Broadway playwrights Charlotte and Arthur Sanders have already adapted his book for what is sure to be a huge stage hit. And who do they have their eye on as the leading lady? Margot Bell, of course, the very person Oliver adores and about whom he has written his novel (though he hasn't told her yet). When they all converge for a weekend in Newport, Rhode Island, the thin walls of the well-appointed mansion reveal that the angel may not be angelic, and only the power of theatre can save the play, Oliver's novel, and perhaps most importantly, his heart.



Director Christopher Williams shared “Theatre audiences love Paul Slade Smith's comedies and so do I! We're bringing his fast paced, charming wit back to SRT with some of San Diego's favorite artists. This time we're going back to the 40s to enjoy the beautiful misfortune of misunderstandings, bad timing, and big surprises. Lovers, writers, and actors (Theatre People) work desperately to rescue the situations. Oh! and there's a maid who tells it like it is. If you enjoy the trappings of love and impulse to laugh, this is the show for you. I'm delighted to have another incredible team, both on and off stage, to bring this joyful comedy to audiences. See you there!”

The production team includes Christopher Williams (director), Maggie Harris (stage manager), Natalie Gelb (assistant stage manager), Dixon Fish (set designer), Duane McGregor (props designer, set dresser, and scenic painter), John Owen (set construction manager), Michelle Miles (lighting designer), Omar Ramos (sound designer), Heather Nunn (Costume Designer), and D. Candis Paule (intimacy director).

Scripps Ranch Theatre is located on the campus of Alliant International University. Performances run from August 27th - September 20th, 2026 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm. Patrons can purchase Tickets online at https://scrippsranchtheatre.org or call 858-395-0573.

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