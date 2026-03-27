Westminster Performing Arts Will Present THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST in April

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Westminster University Department of Theater Arts will present Oscar Wilde's infamous comedy, The Importance of Being Earnest, April 2–4 and April 9–111 at 7:30 p.m. in the Jay W. Lees Courage Theater on the Westminster campus.

The Importance of Being Earnest features the ridiculous antics of two young Englishmen who find themselves forced to lead double lives, both assuming the name Earnest, in order to woo two young women. Westminster students take on the frivolity and satirical language of Oscar Wilde showcasing the preposterous state of late Victorian manners. A master of the double entendre and class commentary still humorous today, The Importance of Being Earnest exemplifies why Oscar Wilde's work is still relevant.

"We have had a blast working on the Importance of Being Earnest,” said Associate Professor Stephanie Stroud, who directs the play. “With memorable characters, comedy of manners and a farcical plot line, it is easy to embrace this comedic classic.”

Tickets are $15 per person and free for all K-12 and local university students. Purchase tickets and get information about Westminster's Performing Arts Center online.