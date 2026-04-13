Photos: Timp Arts Performs World’s Longest-Running Musical “The Fantasticks” with Live Music

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Timp Arts will present eight performances of “The Fantasticks” from April 16 to 25 at the Valentine Theater in American Fork. Filled with nostalgic songs like “Try to Remember,” “The Fantasticks” is a comedic, romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their two parents who try to keep them apart. As a staple of classic musical theatre, this production features captivating live music that brings the universal fable to life, making it a family-friendly outing for audiences of all ages. Tickets can be purchased at TimpArts.com.

“Timpanogos Arts Foundation is proud to produce this timeless story of love and family,” said Andrew Jefferies, Theater Program Manager of Timp Arts. “This funny and touching show is known as the longest-running musical in the world and has something for everyone to enjoy, no matter what stage of life they are in.”

Directed by Kacey Spadafora, with music direction by Ashley Coombs and choreography by Chantelle Wells, the show features live music from pianist Kimberly Harolds and harpist Kari Rundlett. The cast includes Will Gardner as El Gallo, Brynn Hartley as Luisa, Jensen Bean as Matt, Scott Mason as Hucklebee, Wayne Keller III as Bellomy, Justin Anderson as Henry, Eliza Stevenson as Mortimer and Addilynn Bowler as The Mute.

The Timpanogos Arts Foundation has entered a bold new chapter, officially reintroducing itself to the community as Timp Arts. The new nickname reflects a comprehensive evolution of the organization, including new leadership, a refreshed brand identity, a redesigned website and a renewed commitment to their mission: to connect and elevate the Timpanogos community by providing enriching opportunities to create, perform and experience the arts.

With its new public identity as Timp Arts, modernized digital presence and strengthened leadership team, it is positioning itself as a cultural anchor – one that supports artists, engages families, partners with schools and contributes meaningfully to the region’s creative and educational landscape.

Photo Credit: Jane Smith/Smithfield Photography



Brynn Hartley as Luisa, Jensen Bean as Matt

Brynn Hartley as Luisa, Jensen Bean as Matt

Brynn Hartley as Luisa

Jensen Bean as Matt

Brynn Hartley as Luisa, Jensen Bean as Matt

Will Gardner as El Gallo, Brynn Hartley as Luisa

Will Gardner as El Gallo

Brynn Hartley as Luisa

Brynn Hartley as Luisa, Jensen Bean as Matt

Brynn Hartley as Luisa, Jensen Bean as Matt

Will Gardner as El Gallo, Brynn Hartley as Luisa

Jensen Bean as Matt