HADESTOWN TEEN EDITION Will Come to Sutter Street Theatre

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Hadestown Teen Edition will open on April 18 at Sutter Street Theatre in Folsom. Performances will run April 18-May 17.

This intriguing and beautiful folk opera delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience. Following two intertwining love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of immortal King Hades and lady Persephone – Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Inspired by traditions of classic American folk music and vintage New Orleans jazz, Mitchell’s beguiling sung-through musical pits industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love.

Hadestown: Teen Edition is a full-length adaptation of Anaïs Mitchell’s Hadestown, modified for performance by teen actors for family audiences.

Duration: 120 minutes

Content Warning: Themes of death, trauma and abuse