B Street Theatre to Present ONCE UPON A TIME…, Featuring Sacramento-Area Student-Written Plays

🎭 NEW! Sacramento Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sacramento & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

B Street Theatre invites audiences into the vivid imagination of a young girl navigating change, creativity, and connection in ONCE UPON A TIME ..., a Family Series production that brings Sacramento-area student-written plays to life on stage.

Set on a playground, the story follows Ruthie, a highly imaginative child who has recently moved and struggles to make new friends. As she escapes into storytelling, her world transforms into a series of adventures - from superheroes saving the day, daring April Fool's pranks, magical quests, to high-stakes journeys of friendship and survival.

But as Ruthie's imagination grows, so does her isolation. When a new child reaches out to play, Ruthie must decide whether to stay in her world of stories - or take a chance on real connection.

What makes this production especially meaningful is that these imaginative worlds are drawn from the winners of our 2025 Playwriting Contest! We received more than 200 entries from school children from across the Sacramento Region and ONCE UPON A TIME... features plays by students from Birch Lane Elementary, Del Paso Manor, Spring Lake Elementary, and Sutterville Elementary - brought to life by B Street company members Elisabeth Nunziato (MISERY), Hunter Hoffman (NEVER FEAR SHAKESPEARE) and guest actors Fatemeh Mehraban (THE NEWLYWED GAME) and Monique Lonergan making her B Street Theatre debut.

Blending humor, imagination, and emotional depth, Once Upon a Time... explores what it means to be seen, to listen, and to make a friend. Something we all need these days!

Opening day is April 18, and the Student Playwright Award Ceremony is on April 27, immediately following the 4 p.m. performance. Closing is on May 3. All performances are at The Sofia, Home of B Street Theatre.