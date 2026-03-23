Santino Fontana To Lead Acting And Musical Theatre Masterclass At Philipstown Depot Theatre

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Tony Award winner Santino Fontana will lead an Acting and Musical Theatre Performance Masterclass on April 4, 2026 at the Philipstown Depot Theatre in Garrison, New York. Hosted by Fable & Sow Theatre Farm, the session is open to artists ages 16 and older and will offer participants the opportunity to work directly with the Broadway performer.

Fontana is known for his Tony Award–winning role in Tootsie, as well as performances in Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella and Billy Elliot. His work also includes television appearances on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and voice acting as Prince Hans in Disney’s Frozen.

The masterclass will include live coaching on either a dramatic scene or musical theatre selection, with a focus on interpretation, storytelling, and integrating voice and character. Participants will also take part in a scene study component examining the relationship between acting techniques in plays and musicals.

The session will include time for discussion about the professional acting industry, offering insight into career development and sustaining work as a performer. The workshop is designed for both pre-conservatory training and professional development.

Ticket Information

The masterclass will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Philipstown Depot Theatre, 10 Garrisons Landing in Garrison, New York. Registration is $325 per participant, with a discounted rate available using the code SANTINO50.