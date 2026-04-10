Hoff-Barthelson Music School will Host MUSIC OF OUR TIME Festival Faculty Concert

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Hoff-Barthelson Music School will present the final concert of its 2025–26 HB Artist Faculty Concert Series on Friday, April 17, 2026, at 7:30 pm, a compelling program of contemporary music featured as part of the School's annual Music of Our Time Festival. Showcasing the artistry of its distinguished faculty, this performance offers audiences an intimate and engaging encounter with today's musical voices.

Presented at the School's campus at 25 School Lane in Scarsdale, the HB Artist Series highlights the depth and breadth of the School's faculty as performers, while underscoring its enduring commitment to musical excellence and cultural enrichment in Westchester County. This culminating concert brings the season to a close with a vibrant and diverse program of works by living composers and recent voices.

“The HB Artist Series is a powerful expression of our faculty's artistry and our School's commitment to excellence,” said Gabriella Sanna, Executive Director. “Presenting this program within the Music of Our Time Festival reflects our dedication to celebrating contemporary music and creating meaningful connections between artists and audiences.”

The program features California Suite for Flute and Piano (2021) by Kian Ravaei, a vividly imagined work inspired by the natural landscapes and birdlife of California, alongside Saans (Breath) (2017) by Reena Esmail, a meditative and expressive work that reflects the composer's signature blending of Eastern and Western musical traditions. Also featured is Fuzzy Bird Sonata by Takashi Yoshimatsu, a colorful and rhythmically playful work that captures the energy and character of birds in motion.

Additional selections on the program include works by Derek Cooper, Rolf Sturm, Gary Philo, and Robert Pollock, offering a wide-ranging exploration of contemporary styles—from chamber music to original jazz compositions.

The concert features performances by HBMS faculty artists Donna Elaine, flute; Katsura Tanikawa, piano; Daniel Spitzer, clarinet; Peter Seidenberg, cello; Andrew Marino, guitar; Rolf Sturm, guitar; Tomoko Uchino, piano; Joan Forsyth, piano; and April Johnson, violin; with guest artists Dean Johnson, acoustic bass and William Anderson, guitar and banjo.