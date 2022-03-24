West Bay Community Theater Presents THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL

West Bay Community Theater (WBCT) will present The Great American Trailer Park Musical May 6th, 7th & 8th, 2022.

West Bay's first full-scale production since its inception in 2018 will open this May. WBCT will present the delightfully irreverent Great American Trailer Park Musical at the Academy Players' space in Providence on Mother's Day weekend. Directed by WBCT President, Terry Shea, The Great American Trailer Park Musical is a raucous, but heartfelt, musical glimpse into the intertwined lives of five residents of a Florida trailer park who bind together to navigate life, love, and the occasional magic-marker addicted ex-boyfriend.

"The Great American Trailer Park Musical (GATPM) isn't done very often, which is why we chose to kick off our season with this show," says Shea. "It's decidedly PG in nature...well, maybe PG-13, which sets it apart from the standard musical comedy fare. The characters are broad stereotypes, but they're also in on the joke, which is fun to play and even more fun to watch."

And, for those looking to take Mom somewhere a little different for Mother's Day, Shea suggests brunch followed by the 2pm matinee on May 8th. "This is the year to up your game and bring Mom some laughs, especially after a few brunchtime mimosas. If the Jerry Springer show were set to music, it would be The Great American Trailer Park Musical."

Although WBCT is a North Kingstown-based company, they remain nomadic until their Wickford theater is completed. Using the Academy Players space in Providence affords some unique opportunities, one of which is a tie-in campaign with Ogie's Trailer Park restaurant and bar on Westminster Street. "Expect something fun from Ogie's to tie in with our show," says Shea. "Could be special tater tots, signature beverage or even a flan. The possibilities are endless." Other promotional consideration is provided by The Hive RI, a co-op working space in North Kingstown where WBCT held auditions and conducts some rehearsals.

Musical direction for GATPM is handled by E. Justin Simone with Scenic Design by Amelia Smith, Costume Design by Stephanie Traversa, Choreography by Leslie Vazquez, and Stage Management by Samantha Hudgins. The cast includes Donna Gorham, Zach Searle, Paula Glen, Gabriella Rose, Lydia Johnson, Sarah Wolf, and Ian Hudgins.

Ticketing information will be made available soon on wbctheater.org as well as WBCT's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.