WILD KRATTS LIVE 2.0 Tour to Stop At Providence Performing Arts Center

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WILD KRATTS LIVE 2.0 – ACTIVATE CREATURE POWER! will tour North America this fall, with a stop at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on October 18, 2026. The production is based on the PBS KIDS series Wild Kratts and will feature live appearances by Chris and Martin Kratt.

The stage show combines live-action performance with animation, following the Kratt Brothers as they activate new Creature Powers and embark on a rescue mission. Characters from the series, including Aviva and the Wild Kratts team, will appear on screen as part of the production’s interactive storytelling format.

“We are so excited to tour our live stage show and meet our fellow ‘creature adventurers’ in cities across the U.S. this fall,” said Chris Kratt. “Wild Kratts LIVE 2.0 is perfect for explorers of all ages.”

Audience members will be encouraged to participate throughout the performance, responding to prompts and engaging with the action from their seats.

WILD KRATTS LIVE 2.0 – ACTIVATE CREATURE POWER!

Providence Performing Arts Center

220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI

October 18, 2026 at 1:00 p.m.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets will go on sale May 1, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. through the PPAC box office, online at ppacri.org, and by phone. Pre-sale opportunities will be available through the Wild Kratts Fan Club and PPAC email list.

The touring production follows earlier iterations of the live show, which have played more than 135 cities across North America.