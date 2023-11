The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra to Present ROMEO & JULIET in January

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will present Romeo & Juliet on Saturday, January 20th, at 8:00pm at The VETS, Providence.

Ruth Reinhardt returns to conduct Kaija Saariaho's Ciel d'hiver, Haydn's Cello Concerto No.1, featuring cellist Zlatomir Fung, and Prokofiev's Suite from Romeo & Juliet. Rush Hour concert on Friday, January 19th, at 6:30pm.

Tickets are $20 and up, available online at Click Here or by phone at 401-248-7000.