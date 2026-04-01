THUMP & SOUL SESSION To Bring Underground Dance Experience To New Bedford

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Oversoul Theatre Collective will present THUMP & SOUL SESSION, a monthly pop-up dance event, on April 18 at 8:00 p.m. in the Maja Capek Room at the First Unitarian Church of New Bedford.

Curated in collaboration with the WAMPTRONICA collective, the event will center on house music and Afro-influenced rhythms, with sets by GM Slim-One, The ZYG 808, and DaPhunkee Professor. The program is designed as an immersive dance experience focused on community participation and shared musical space.

Presented in partnership with the First Unitarian Church of New Bedford, the event continues the church’s role as a venue for community-centered arts programming and gatherings.

MAJA CAPEK ROOM

First Unitarian Church of New Bedford

April 18, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

The event will take place at the First Unitarian Church of New Bedford.