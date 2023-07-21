SirusXM's Seth Rudestsky And Tony Award-Winner Beth Leavel Come To Theatre By The Sea July 31

In celebration of 90 years of Theatre By The Sea (TBTS), owner and producer Bill Hanney is thrilled to welcome back SiriusXM Radio's Seth Rudetsky and his Broadway Concert Series featuring Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel on Monday, July 31 at 7:30 pm for one show only.

SiriusXM radio host Seth Rudetsky is bringing his Broadway concert series to Rhode Island! He first appeared at Theatre By The Sea last season, (and his performance wound up winning the BroadwayWorld award!), and this season he'll be teaming up with Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel. The evening will be filled with intimate, hi-larious, behind-the-scenes stories mixed with incredible performances of the songs Leavel has performed on Broadway and beyond.

The set list will have Leavel recreating showstopping performances from her unique Broadway career - from the worldwide sensation 42nd Street, to the Tony Award winning revival of Showboat, to her Tony Award winning performance in The Drowsy Chaperone!

Seth's Broadway Concerts are always one-of-a-kind because they're never fully planned in advance. In a past concert, Rudetsky asked how Ms. Leavel got her Broadway musical which involved auditioning with a complicated tap dance. Well, he finally ran to the piano, started vamping and Beth had no choice but to stand up and tap the whole thing…in high heels! Who knows what will happen at Theatre By The Sea! This spontaneous evening of captivating stories and hit songs will also feature Leavel recreating her triumphant performance in The Prom as well as giving theatregoers a sneak preview into her upcoming starring role in Elton John's The Devil Wears Prada! This very special concert is a rare opportunity which should not be missed!

Seth Rudetsky's Broadway Concert Series starring Beth Leavel and Seth Rudetsky will be at Theatre By The Sea on Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7:30 pm. The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Tickets are $45 - $73 (additional fees may apply). Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm and performance days from 11:00 am until curtain, (performance Sundays 12 noon until curtain), online 24-hours-a-day at Click Here and via telephone during normal box office hours by calling (401) 782-TKTS