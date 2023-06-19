Review: Timely, powerful INCIDENT AT VICHY at Head Trick Theatre

Arthur Miller's pointed drama still resonates

By: Jun. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE LIVE IN CONCERT Tour Comes to PPAC Photo 2 SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE LIVE IN CONCERT Tour Comes to PPAC
Review: RED VELVET At Burbage Theatre Company Photo 3 Review: RED VELVET At Burbage Theatre Company
Theatre By The Sea's 90th Anniversary Continues with BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Photo 4 Theatre By The Sea's 90th Anniversary Continues with BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

Review: Timely, powerful INCIDENT AT VICHY at Head Trick Theatre

Arthur Miller's 1964 drama explores how fascism paralyzed even those who considered resistance; this production at the Head Trick Theatre strips the play to its bones, focuses on the characters, and delivers a visceral punch.

The 90-minute one-act script follows ten everyday people in 1942 Vichy France picked up in a police dragnet, nominally to check their papers. Miller uses the tension and suspicion -- with the atrocities of the Nazi regime still just whispers -- to explore how Petain's collaborationist regime allowed its citizens to be brutalized. And, taking a page from Hanna Arendt, how the "banality of evil" wormed its way into every corner of society.

Director Rebeca Maxfield reduces the play to its essence: the theatre is a black box with no furniture, no decor, only a handful of props, and a looming door through which characters disappear to be interrogated. Not many return. Maxfield's gender-blind casting helps to update what was a strictly male cast in Miller's text, but is occasionally jarring in a work that specifically references the inspection of genitalia.

The ensemble credibly creates the sense of tension and fear that drives the work, and there are some standout moments, particularly between the psychoanalyst Leduc (played with sensitivity by Blanche Case) and the Austrian prince Von Berg (Neal Leaheey). Andrew Conley turns in a finely nuanced performance as a deeply conflicted army officer pressed into service as part of the interrogation squad.

Miller's text can come across to contemporary ears as a bit expositional and preachy, but Maxfield's direction keeps the action brisk and doesn't dwell on those moments. Instead, she trusts the audience to get the larger message: fascism succeeds by othering and incrementally peeling off targets of opportunity: socialists, Romani, Jews, intellectuals...until there is no one left. The disbelief and fear the remaining population feels provides the space for such dictators to operate. It can't be that bad, everyone tells themselves, wishfully thinking their imprisonment is only a simple check of their papers. "They rely on our own logic to immobilize ourselves," as Leduc says at one point.

Without being overdetermined, Maxfield and the cast offer an object lesson for society today, where the scapegoats may have changed but the methods are all too familiar. "Nothing any longer is forbidden," warns the Austrian prince. If you have never seen this show produced, this is a good time to invest the 90 minutes.

Incident at Vichy, directed by Rebecca Maxfield at the Head Trick Theatre, Thurs 6/22 thru Sun 7/2; 7:30pm evenings; 2pm Sunday matinees. Tickets $25 (Thursday performances are "pay what you can.")   Sunday matinees are followed by talkbacks. Mathewson St. Black Box Theatre/134 Collaborative, 134 Mathewson St. Providence, RI. Online at https://www.headtricktheatre.org/incident-at-vichy/ or at the door.




RELATED STORIES - Rhode Island

1
Review: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Shines at Theatre By The Sea Photo
Review: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Shines at Theatre By The Sea

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is both a fantastic showcase for the staggering amount of famous songs King and Goffin wrote together, and an interesting look into one of the aspects of the music industry that doesn’t get as much attention–the music factory of the Brill Building in New York. 

2
Chris Distefano Comes To The VETS in November With RIGHT INTENTION, WRONG MOVE Photo
Chris Distefano Comes To The VETS in November With RIGHT INTENTION, WRONG MOVE

Comedian Chris Distefano brings his Right Intention, Wrong Move Tour to The VETS in Providence on Friday, November 17, 2023.

3
Eddie Bs TEACHERS ONLY Comedy Tour Comes To The VETS in November Photo
Eddie B's TEACHERS ONLY Comedy Tour Comes To The VETS in November

Comedian and teacher Eddie B brings his Teachers Only Comedy Tour to The VETS in Providence on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

4
AIRNESS Comes to The Contemporary Theater Company Photo
AIRNESS Comes to The Contemporary Theater Company

Looking for some fun and joy this summer with a little bit of rock ‘n’ roll? Things will be epically rocking at Airness by Chelsea Marcantel, set to captivate audiences at The Contemporary Theater Company in Wakefield from June 23 to July 15.

From This Author - John McDaid

John G. McDaid is an award-winning science fiction writer and freelance journalist from Portsmouth, RI. He grew up in NYC, where visits to Broadway sparked a life-long love of theater. He worked both ... (read more about this author)

Review: GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART, GOODNIGHT at Wilbury Theatre GroupReview: GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART, GOODNIGHT at Wilbury Theatre Group
Review: /A.DICK.TED/ at Wilbury Theatre GroupReview: /A.DICK.TED/ at Wilbury Theatre Group
Review: THE OLDEST PROFESSION at Burbage Theatre CompanyReview: THE OLDEST PROFESSION at Burbage Theatre Company
Review: WE'RE GONNA DIE at Wilbury Theatre GroupReview: WE'RE GONNA DIE at Wilbury Theatre Group

Videos

Video: Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself' Video Video: Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself'
Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award Video
Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award
Watch Highlights from Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth in Times Square Video
Watch Highlights from Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth in Times Square
First Look at Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park in CABARET Video
First Look at Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park in CABARET
View all Videos

Rhode Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Newport Dance Festival
Great Friends Meeting House (7/18-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Breeches
The Players at The Barker Playhouse (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Death of a Salesman
Roundabout Productions (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Trinity Repertory Company (5/25-6/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You