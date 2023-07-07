Review: AIRNESS at Contemporary Theater Company

Don't miss this treat from Contemporary Theater Company!

By: Jul. 07, 2023

POPULAR

THE BOOK OF MORMON Tour Announces New Cast and Cities for 2023-2024 Photo 1 THE BOOK OF MORMON Tour Announces New Cast and Cities for 2023-2024
Photos: Go Inside DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK: SLIGHTLY SONDHEIM at The Provincetown Cabaret Fe Photo 2 Photos: Go Inside DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK: SLIGHTLY SONDHEIM at The Provincetown Cabaret Festival
Theatre By The Sea Announces 2023 Children's Festival Photo 3 Theatre By The Sea Announces 2023 Children's Festival
Leigh Scarritt Directs RIDE THE CYCLONE for Trinity Theatre Company Next Month Photo 4 Leigh Scarritt Directs RIDE THE CYCLONE for Trinity Theatre Company Next Month

Review: AIRNESS at Contemporary Theater Company

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think about air guitar? Now try to imagine a national championship with actual stage performances and musical accompaniment. Who would ever do such a thing—and why?

Chelsea Marcantel’s delightful, uplifting play, “Airness,” now at Contemporary Theater Company, introduces a quintessential motley crew of air guitar enthusiasts who give new meaning to the phrase ‘serious pretend’ and help each other—as well as the audience—better understand why they pursue this seemingly ridiculous yet rewarding creative outlet.

Under the concise direction of Tammy Brown, this colorful cast of misfits includes D Vicious (Patrick Weber), Golden Thunder (Tylar Jahumpa), Shreddy Eddy (Brayden Fanti), Facebender (Devon Andrews), and Cannibal Queen (Sonny Wong). Their close-knit community is disrupted when in walks in Nina (Rebecca Magnotta), an actual guitar player, who casually and callously enters the competition just to see what all the fuss is about.

When Nina freezes on stage during her sixty-second premiere, the sympathetic, supportive gang invites them into their circle. Her presence is welcome, especially by Eddy, and even though she has a history with Vicious and locks horns with her female counterpart, Cannibal Queen, Nina soon proudly calls these random folks her friends.

While the basis of the play is competitive air guitar—hence the title and the characters’ stage names—at its heart, “Airness” is a touching, highly entertaining portrait of friendship, camaraderie, loyalty and artistic expression. The performances are ultimately what make the show so inspiring and each of the cast members so lovable.

Fanti is ferociously charming as the resident historian, Shreddy Eddy; Andrews is adorable as the long-haired, thrusting Facebender, whose backstory tugs at your heartstrings; Jahumpa gives arguably the most endearing, expressive performance as Golden Thunder, and Wong is equally eloquent and intimidating as Cannibal Queen.

Weber perfectly portrays the smarmy albeit charismatic sellout, Vicious, and Neil Motta delivers laughs and excitement aplenty as the overzealous announcer.

Magnotta’s exquisite portrayal of “The Nina” is an immersive combination of angst, allure, and vulnerability, and kudos for her clever, constructive scenic design that brings the dive bar atmosphere (and air guitar subculture) to life on the CTC stage.

I would be remiss if I failed to mention the nostalgic, crowd-pleasing soundtrack—alone worth the cost of admission—that includes infectious guitar riffs from Bon Jovi, Guns N’ Roses, and other familiar favorites. I had no idea what to expect with this production, and while I’m invariably impressed with CTC, “Airness” is a must-see that sets the bar high for the upcoming summer season.

“Airness” runs through July 15th at Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main Street in Wakefield, RI. For information and tickets, visit www.contemporarytheatercompany.com or call 401-218-0282.




RELATED STORIES - Rhode Island

1
Bilingual The Great Gatsby Adaptation LA LUZ VERDE to Tour Rhode Island This Summer Photo
Bilingual The Great Gatsby Adaptation LA LUZ VERDE to Tour Rhode Island This Summer

Rhode Island Latino Arts, in association with Trinity Repertory Company, will present La Luz Verde, the latest production by its bilingual community theater program Teatro en El Verano (Theater in the Summer).

2
Theatre By The Seas 90th Anniversary Continues With THE BODYGUARD On July 12 Photo
Theatre By The Sea's 90th Anniversary Continues With THE BODYGUARD On July 12

In celebration of 90 years of Theatre By The Sea, owner and producer Bill Hanney will present the romantic thriller The Bodyguard, which will be presented from July 12 – August 5, 2023.

3
Theatre By The Sea Announces 2023 Childrens Festival Photo
Theatre By The Sea Announces 2023 Children's Festival

In celebration of 90 Years of Theatre By The Sea (TBTS), owner and producer Bill Hanney has announced the summer schedule for Theatre By The Sea's 2023 Children's Festival. Performances will be held on select Fridays in July and August.

4
Trinity Repertory Company Names New Board Chair and Trustees Photo
Trinity Repertory Company Names New Board Chair and Trustees

On June 13, 2023, the Board of Trustees at Trinity Repertory Company elected a new chair, Kibbe Reilly, and four new members: Cheryl Clarkin, Esq., Kevin Matta, Michael Sweeney, and Stephen Thorne. 

From This Author - Christopher Verleger

Chris has been reviewing theater throughout Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts since 2006. He lives and works in Southern Rhode Island.... (read more about this author)

Review: AIRNESS at Contemporary Theater CompanyReview: AIRNESS at Contemporary Theater Company
Review: MY WAY: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO FRANK SINATRA at Theatre By The SeaReview: MY WAY: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO FRANK SINATRA at Theatre By The Sea
Review: THERE'S A BURGLAR IN MY BED at The Arctic PlayhouseReview: THERE'S A BURGLAR IN MY BED at The Arctic Playhouse
Review: INDECENT at The Wilbury Theatre GroupReview: INDECENT at The Wilbury Theatre Group

Videos

Video: Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams Video Video: Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Inside Britney Spears' Visit to ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around' Video
Listen: Gaten Matarazzo and the Cast of SWEENEY TODD Perform 'Not While I'm Around'
View all Videos

Rhode Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Newport Dance Festival
Great Friends Meeting House (7/18-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nutcracker
The Vets Theatre (12/15-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Easy Star All-Stars
Ocean Mist (8/04-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Breeches
The Players at The Barker Playhouse (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Norman, Is That You?
Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant (7/07-8/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You