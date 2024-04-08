Poly-Groove Records and Oversoul Theatre Collective Bring Community Album Listening Parties to Cape Cod and New Bedford

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a new collaboration, Poly-Groove Records and Oversoul Theatre Collective will revolutionize the music scene on Cape Cod and in New Bedford with their innovative approach to album releases. The two entities have joined forces to launch community-based Album Listening Parties, providing music enthusiasts with a unique opportunity to experience new releases in intimate settings at local restaurants and venues.

The inaugural series of listening parties will celebrate the release of "THUNDERCHILD" by acclaimed artist Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor. Scheduled to take place at various locations, the events promise an immersive musical journey for attendees. The festivities kick off at the Caribbean Lounge in Hyannis on May 8th, followed by a gathering at The Falmouth Art Center on May 9th. New Bedford will also host two listening parties, with Cultivator Shoals welcoming guests on May 15th and the Underground Railroad Cafe and Gallery opening its doors on May 16th.

These events are part of Oversoul Theatre Collective's 'art in public spaces' program, aiming to bring cultural experiences to diverse communities. Poly-Groove Records, known for its focus on artists and bands from southeastern New England, is excited to support local talent and engage with audiences in a meaningful way. With the fusion of music and community, these Album Listening Parties are poised to become a highlight of the cultural landscape in Cape Cod and New Bedford.

These listening parties are open to the public, but you must register by visiting http://linktr.ee/daphunkeeprofessor