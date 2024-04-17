PREDICTOR Comes to the Contemporary Theater Company This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Margaret Crane saw a column, “Who Made That”, in the New York Times in 2012 about her own invention – the home pregnancy test. Except the article made no mention of her at all. For decades, her contribution to our modern life has been erased from the history books. Predictor by Jennifer Blackmer, playing at The Contemporary Theater Company April 26 – May 18, sets the record straight and puts Meg Crane’s story front and center.

“This show has the perfect mix of fascinating history and laugh-out-loud funny moments,” says director Maggie Cady. “I fell in love with this script when I first read it and found myself both laughing and cursing the patriarchal systems that put up roadblock after roadblock in Meg’s way.”

The show is fast-paced and combines the true story of this invention with 1960s pop culture including a game show, educational videos, and advertisements.

“The show keeps our actors on their toes, and I think audiences will really love how fun it is,” says Cady.

Ms. Crane had to fight to be heard in a male-dominated field where the idea that “a good woman shouldn’t care if she’s pregnant until it’s obvious” was common. Her ingenuity and persistence were the only things that kept the project going. The show follows the ups and downs in her journey.

Predictor premiered in 2023 and has been performed in a few theaters across the country, but this is the first production in New England.

“Predictor is shines a light on the barriers that were put in place to try to stop what is now an everyday product from being made,” says Cady. “There were political, moral, and financial objections that mirror some of the heated debates that exist today around reproductive decisions. This is the perfect time for this story.”

The cast includes Chelsea Mitchell as Meg Crane and Amina Cunningham, Stephen Fox, Tina Moore, Neil Motta, Carson Pavao, and Steph Rodger as the chorus who combined play over 50 roles throughout the show.

“This cast is bringing the show to life in an amazing way,” says Cady. “As Meg, Chelsea brings passion, joy, and heart all in one. They are all so talented and because the chorus plays so many parts, it’s an incredible feat to watch them turn on a dime from being Meg’s coworker one second to her mother the next!”

You can see the show April 26 – May 18 at The Contemporary Theater Company. April 26 – 27 will be preview performances which are Pay-What-You-Can at the door, and the show officially opens on May 3 with shows Fridays and Saturdays at 7 pm through May 18 with a 2 pm matinee on May 12 for Mother’s Day. The standard ticket price is $35, but patrons can choose the price that works for them between $10 and $45. For more information, check their website at https://www.contemporarytheatercompany.com/season.