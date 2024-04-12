PPAC Celebrates Mother's Day With Free Wonders Of The Wurlitzer Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrate Mother's Day at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC)'s upcoming Wonders of the Wurlitzer concert, “Mamma! Mamma!” on Wednesday, May 8 at noon. House Organist Peter Edwin Krasinski will play songs by and for Broadway moms, including Les Misérables' Fantine, Mamma Mia!'s Donna, Gypsy's Mama Rose, Hairspray's Edna and many more. Krasinski will also take requests from audience members towards the end of the concert.

“Mamma! Mamma!” is a free, non-ticketed event and is open to the public. Attendees are welcome to bring their lunch. Complimentary beverages will be available.

You can also show your mom and/or the motherly figure in your life your love for her in the concert's Program and on PPAC's Marquee by donating $25 or more to Sojourner House.

To guarantee marquee placement, please donate by 12P noon on Friday, May 3 via https://secure.qgiv.com/for/mammamacelomotdatsupsojhou/

Sojourner House is a nonprofit organization founded in 1976 by Providence residents and Brown University students who were concerned about what was then a silent epidemic: domestic and sexual violence. Thanks to the efforts of many supporters, Sojourner House has grown from a part-time, volunteer hotline into a provider of comprehensive services available to victims of abuse 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Sojourner House offers support groups, emergency shelter, transition and permanent housing, sexual health advocacy, emotional support, professional and community training, and more. Since its incorporation in 1976, Sojourner House has served more than 60,000 individuals.