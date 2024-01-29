Jimmy Carr is Coming To The VETS In Providence in April

The performance will take place on April 26.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

Jimmy Carr, one of the biggest-selling global comedians, will bring his U.S. stand-up comedy tour Terribly Funny to The VETS in Providence on Friday, April 26 for one night only.

Tickets go on presale beginning Wednesday, January 31 at 10AM local and general on sale starts Friday, February 2 at 10AM local at TheVetsRI.com and Click Here.

At the latest count he has toured to over forty different countries. His last tour, Best Of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits, sold over 480,000 tickets globally with current show, Terribly Funny, exceeding that figure by the end of 2022. The tour continues into 2023 and 2024 with shows in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and now the U.S.

ABOUT Jimmy Carr:

Jimmy is a household name in UK television, well known for hosting Channel 4’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Big Fat Quiz Of The Year in addition to presenting Comedy Central’s Roast Battle UK and Your Face Or Mine. He is a regular on all the top panel shows, including QI and A League Of Their Own, has performed as part of The Royal Variety Performance three times, is a judge on hit BBC1 entertainment series I Can See Your Voice and the host of brand-new Channel 4 gameshow I Literally Just Told You.

Jimmy is also a high-profile name in North America. He was the first UK comedian to sign a stand-up deal with streaming behemoth Netflix in 2015, releasing three specials on the platform, Funny Business (2016) and Best Of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits (2017) and His Dark Material (2021) which was Netflix’s most watched stand-up comedy special in the UK that year. He also presented and exec-produced an original panel show format for Netflix, The Fix, and has been a guest multiple times on US staples such The Tonight Show, The Late, Late Show and Late Night With Conan O’Brien. He has performed at the Montreal Just For Laughs Comedy Festival since 2003 with more appearances than any other UK act in that time.

Before making the move to streaming, Jimmy was one of the bestselling acts in the comedy DVD market, his eight titles (Live, Stand-Up, Comedian, In Concert, Telling Jokes, Making People Laugh, Being Funny and Laughing & Joking) selling over 1.2 million copies between them. These shows are now all available on Jimmy’s YouTube channel, where he has accrued over 758,000 subscribers and 210 million views since launching in 2018.

Jimmy is also a published author.  He co-wrote The Naked Jape: Uncovering the Hidden World of Jokes in 2007 and his highly anticipated memoir Before & Laughter was released in September 2021, making The Sunday Times Bestsellers list.




