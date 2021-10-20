JERSEY BOYS to Return to PPAC in June 2022

J.L. "Lynn" Singleton, President and CEO of the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC), is pleased to announce that the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical JERSEY BOYS will return to PPAC for two performances only on Thursday, June 2 and Friday, June 3, 2022. Both performances begin at 7:30P.

Tickets for JERSEY BOYS will go on sale on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903), online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Tickets are $20 - $80; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Box Office window and phone hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P; Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on show days.

"I'd like to welcome Consigli Construction as a new sponsor for our engagement of JERSEY BOYS," Singleton said. "During the winter of 2020/2021, Consigli Construction's historically accurate and painstakingly detailed work restored PPAC's Weybosset Street façade to its original splendor. The Consigli team was fantastic to work with on this project, and we are thankful that we will be continuing on with Consigli through their sponsorship of JERSEY BOYS."

Matthew Consigli, President of Consigli Construction, said, "Consigli Construction was honored to be the company entrusted with the meticulous restoration of the Providence Performing Arts Center 's historic façade, ensuring its beauty for generations to come. Our company believes strongly in the importance of integrity, family and loyalty - all values that are part of the JERSEY BOYS story - so we are excited to be sponsoring this outstanding show."

PPAC's Weybosset Street façade restoration project received a 2021 Rhody Award for Historic Preservation from Preserve Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Historic Preservation & Heritage Commission (RIHPHC).

Groups of 10 to 15 or more may order tickets by contacting Group Sales Specialist Paul Hiatt at phiatt@ppacri.org or 401.574.3162. Learn more at the Group Sales page: ppacri.org/groupsales

Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result

All guests aged 12 and over must bring their official vaccination card (digital photo or hard copy of their vaccination card are accepted) along with a photo ID OR provide PRINTED proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of curtain time or a negative rapid antigen test taken within within 6 hours of curtain time. At-home COVID-19 tests will not be accepted.



Mask Policy

All guests, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask covering their nose and mouth at all times while inside the venue (unless actively eating or drinking).

PPAC is a GBAC STAR™ accredited performing arts venue. PPAC has no capacity restrictions; event staff is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Since the tour launched in 2006, JERSEY BOYS has been booked into 250 cities in 49 states in the US, 9 Canadian provinces, Monterrey, Mexico, and has played over 5,000 performances on tour across North America. The tour is now in its 15th season.

Recipient of Broadway's Tony, London's Olivier and Australia's Helpmann Awards for Best New Musical, JERSEY BOYS is the winner of 65 major awards and has been seen by over 27 million people worldwide (as of July 2021).

Directed by two-time Tony® Award-winner Des McAnuff, JERSEY BOYS is written by Academy Award-winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe and choreography by Tony® Award-winner Sergio Trujillo.

JERSEY BOYS is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story - a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Beggin'" and "Working My Way Back To You."

JERSEY BOYS opened in New York on November 6, 2005 and by the time it closed over 11 years later on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history, passing such original Broadway productions as 42nd Street, Grease, Fiddler on the Roof, and The Producers. JERSEY BOYS also ran a record-breaking nine years in London before closing in March 2017 as the 6th longest running musical in the West End.

JERSEY BOYS returned to New York with a new production in November 2017. JERSEY BOYS also returned to London with a new production in July 2021 at the newly renovated Trafalgar Theatre. JERSEY BOYS can also be seen on board the Norwegian Bliss.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of JERSEY BOYS, produced by Bob Gaudio , was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The cast recording is available on Rhino Records. JERSEY BOYS: The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons (Broadway Books) is the official handbook to the smash Broadway hit. Seasons Greetings: A JERSEY BOYS Christmas, a holiday CD featuring international cast members of JERSEY BOYS, produced by Bob Gaudio , is available on Rhino Records.