Festival Ballet Providence to Present CONTINUING POINTS

Festival Ballet Providence will present an exciting program that includes three contemporary works along with classical ballet in Continuing Points, October 20-24, 2021, in the Woodman Performing Arts Center at Moses Brown School, 250 Lloyd Avenue, Providence, RI. The performance marks the first in person performances for the Company since February 2020, a milestone in the organization's resilient comeback from COVID-19 shutdown.

The performances will feature works by two powerhouse choreographers-Sabali, a World premiere by Lia Cirio, principal dancer at Boston Ballet, and the New England premiere of Returning Points by award-winning Colombian-Belgian choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, who has created works for major dance companies around the world. The mixed repertory program also features Finale, choreographed by the company's artistic curator, Yury Yanowsky and the dynamic Paquita Suite, a brilliant and breathtaking showcase of classicism featuring unmatched virtuosity and technique.

Director Kathleen Breen Combes, said, "We are so excited and honored to present Annabelle and Lia's works to Providence audiences, whose creativity pushes the boundaries. Annabelle is one of the most sought-after choreographers in the world, and Lia has created pieces for companies in Boston and New York City. What a spectacular way to open our season!"

Critically acclaimed, award-winning choreographer, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa has been described as "Fiercely alive, wildly inventive, wide-ranging in her artistic interests," with a two-decade career fusing flamenco and hip-hop with classical and contemporary ballet. Lopez Ochoa is revisiting Returning Points-one of her favorite early works-to which she plans to bring new life. Among her many awards, she was recipient of the prestigious Jacob's Pillow 2019 Choreography Award.

Lia Cirio, who has been principal dancer with the Boston Ballet since 2010, made her debut as a choreographer in 2018. Since then, her work has been performed by ChoreograpHER in Boston, Ballet Academy East in New York City, and Boston Ballet School's Next Generation. Cirio has been hailed as "one of the most accomplished actors-dancers" in the Boston Ballet company. Her world premiere for FBP will add to her choreographic accomplishments and give Providence audiences rare insight into her emerging choreographic career.

Yury Yanowsky's Finale is set to the emotional vocals of Wilsen, with whom he collaborated on her music video for this song. This lyrical dance takes a poignant look at relationships and the ups and downs experienced by most couples. This work has been performed both nationally and internationally and was last performed by FBP's in its Up Close on Hope series in 2016. Click Here-Finale Video

The final piece in the program is one of the most celebrated 19th-century examples of classical ballet-the energetic and upbeat Paquita, a showcase of breathtaking duets, intricate corps de ballet teamwork, and powerhouse solos demanding bravura technique.

Continuing Points marks the first performance for FBP at the Woodman Performing Arts Center situated on the school's campus near Brown University. Breen Combes, said, "This stunning, versatile venue has the advantage of being intimate with just over 300 seats, yet large enough to present a wide range of works requiring versatile stage design and space for ensembles." She added, "It's the only state-of-the-art theater of its size in Providence with modular seating, which allows provide our audiences the intimate experience they enjoy at the Black Box with more opportunities for flexibility in location and price."