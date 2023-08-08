Daydream Theater Company and Rhode Island Stage Ensemble Present PUSSY HANUKKAH COMES TO HARLEM

Performances run September 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23.

By: Aug. 08, 2023

POPULAR

FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 1 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Tony Award-Winning JERSEY BOYS Opens At Theatre By The Sea August 9 Photo 3 Tony Award-Winning JERSEY BOYS Opens At Theatre By The Sea August 9
Review: THE TEMPEST at The Colonial Theatre Photo 4 Review: THE TEMPEST at The Colonial Theatre

Daydream Theater Company and Rhode Island Stage Ensemble Present PUSSY HANUKKAH COMES TO HARLEM

Daydream Theater Company and Rhode Island Stage Ensemble have announced the world premiere of a new original comedy, PUSSY HANUKKAH COMES TO HARLEM. Written and directed by Lenny Schwartz, this play is NOT for children!

In the near future, the earth is happy utopia where everyone is accepted. Sadly, the earth is also stopping it’s natural spin. It seems that the fuel the earth used to generate the spin was made up of intolerance and hate and offensive material. To survive, the US government hires two cancelled comedians from the 1980’s to teach everyone how to be offensive again.

Cast:

Dan Martin
Gordon Dell
Samantha Acampora
Tonia Klemp
Liz Parent
Geoff White
Samantha Acampora
Emily Mae Partington
Derek Laurendeau
Amber Serra
Jeanette Lake -Johnson
Anne Wareham Bowman
Galen Auer

Approximate Running Time: 2 hours.

WHEN: September 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23 @ 8:00 PM
WHERE: Beacon Charter High School for the Arts, 320 Main St., Woonsocket RI 02895
TICKETS: $17 dollars online/ $19 at the door
FOR TICKETS, VISIT WWW.RISTAGE.ORG




RELATED STORIES - Rhode Island

1
Audition For The Providence Singers 2023-24 Season Photo
Audition For The Providence Singers 2023-24 Season

Audition for the Providence Singers' 2023-24 season! Join them for an incredible lineup that includes Rachmaninoff's Vespers, Handel's Messiah, Craig Hella Johnson's fusion oratorio, and more.

2
Review: THE BOOK OF WILL At Contemporary Theater Company Photo
Review: THE BOOK OF WILL At Contemporary Theater Company

Unlike any other name in literature, the words and works of William Shakespeare have stood the test of time, so try to imagine a period in history when his plays—as he wrote them—were on the brink of obscurity.

3
Tony Award-Winning JERSEY BOYS Opens At Theatre By The Sea August 9 Photo
Tony Award-Winning JERSEY BOYS Opens At Theatre By The Sea August 9

In celebration of 90 years of Theatre By The Sea, owner and producer Bill Hanney presents the Tony Award-winning smash hit Jersey Boys, which will be presented from August 9 – September 10, 2023.

4
New Arts Center Opens At Brown University With Jon Batiste-Led Parade This October Photo
New Arts Center Opens At Brown University With Jon Batiste-Led Parade This October

Brown University will celebrate the opening of The Lindemann Performing Arts Center on Saturday, October 21, 2023, with a full day of special programs led by Brown Arts Institute (BAI), a university-wide arts research enterprise that serves as a campus resource and catalyst for the arts at Brown.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage Video Video: Meet the Cast of CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Arena Stage
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE Video
Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
View all Videos

Rhode Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "CABARET" - IN CONCERT
West Bay Community Theater (8/12-8/12)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
Trinity Repertory Company (11/09-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ballet RI Presents: The Nutcracker
The Vets Theatre (12/15-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Good John Proctor
Trinity Repertory Company (9/07-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Becky Nurse of Salem
Trinity Repertory Company (9/21-11/10)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Breeches
The Players at The Barker Playhouse (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Two Guys Project at the Roger Williams National Memorial
American Story Theater (8/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Norman, Is That You?
Newport Playhouse & Cabaret Restaurant (7/07-8/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE TEMPEST
The Colonial Theatre-Westerly Shakespeare in the Park (7/22-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Cage aux Folles
Trinity Repertory Company (5/30-6/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You