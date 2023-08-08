Daydream Theater Company and Rhode Island Stage Ensemble Present PUSSY HANUKKAH COMES TO HARLEM

Performances run September 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23.
Daydream Theater Company and Rhode Island Stage Ensemble have announced the world premiere of a new original comedy, PUSSY HANUKKAH COMES TO HARLEM. Written and directed by Lenny Schwartz, this play is NOT for children!
In the near future, the earth is happy utopia where everyone is accepted. Sadly, the earth is also stopping it’s natural spin. It seems that the fuel the earth used to generate the spin was made up of intolerance and hate and offensive material. To survive, the US government hires two cancelled comedians from the 1980’s to teach everyone how to be offensive again.
Dan Martin
Gordon Dell
Samantha Acampora
Tonia Klemp
Liz Parent
Geoff White
Samantha Acampora
Emily Mae Partington
Derek Laurendeau
Amber Serra
Jeanette Lake -Johnson
Anne Wareham Bowman
Galen Auer
Approximate Running Time: 2 hours.
WHEN: September 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23 @ 8:00 PM
WHERE: Beacon Charter High School for the Arts, 320 Main St., Woonsocket RI 02895
TICKETS: $17 dollars online/ $19 at the door
FOR TICKETS, VISIT WWW.RISTAGE.ORG
