DOO-WOPP HALL OF FAME OF AMERICA Returns To Theatre By The Sea This Month

In celebration of 90 years of Theatre By The Sea, they will welcome back members of the Doo-Wopp Hall of Fame of America on Monday, July 24 at 7:30 pm.

“The Doo-Wopp Hall of Fame of America concerts have been audience favorites since the Monday Evening Concert series began,” said Bill Hanney. “Whenever they appear, I am always asked when they will return. I'm so pleased that they were able to fit Theatre By The Sea into their schedule this year.”

This nostalgic evening features The Cookies, who will be remembered for their songs “Chains,” “Don't Say Nothin' Bad (About My Baby),” “Girls Grow Up Faster Than Boys,” “Only To Other People,” “Softly In The Night,” “Stranger In My Arms,” and “Will Power.” They will be joined by Back in Time featuring recording lead singers of The Flamingos and The Dubs singing the hits “Could This Be Magic,” “Chapel of Dreams,” and “Don't Ask Me to be Lonely.”

The Doo-Wopp Hall of Fame of America will be at Theatre By The Sea on Monday, July 24 at 7:30 pm. The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Tickets are $45 - $73 (additional fees may apply). Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm and performance days from 11:00 am until curtain, (performance Sundays 12 noon until curtain), online 24-hours-a-day at Click Here and via telephone during normal box office hours by calling (401) 782-TKTS.

Located on Rhode Island's South Shore, Theatre By The Sea celebrates 90 years of summer theatre at its best!