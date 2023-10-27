BLKS Comes to Burbage Theatre Co Next Month

After their critically and popularly acclaimed production of Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, Burbage Theatre Co continues their 12th Season with the RI premiere of Aziza Barnes's BLKS, directed by Burbage Theatre Co resident artist, Catia. BLKS will be presented as a limited engagement of 13 performances from November 16 through December 3 at Burbage Theatre Co's Wendy Overly Studio Theatre.

Due to the fact that BLKS features an ensemble of predominantly Black-identifying artists and centers the stories of Black characters, Burbage Theatre Co will host their first BLKOUT NIGHT as a part of the production. This is a Pay-What-You-Will performance on Saturday November 25 at 7:30pm, preceded by cocktail hour at 6:30pm. While this performance is open to the public, Burbage's BLKOUT NIGHT is the purposeful creation of an environment in which a Black-identifying audience can experience and discuss our production.

“This is the series that HBO was too afraid to sign because it's about three twenty-somethings that don't know the sound decibel barrier or what the definition of TMI [too much information] is. It'll be a night full of belly-busting laughs as you watch blk girls be unapologetically BLK.” — Catia, Director of BLKS, Burbage Theatre Co Resident Artist

“BLKS is a riveting theatrical experience that contains multitudes – combining uproarious comedy with a poignant undercurrent of tragedy – a blessed combination of the sacred and profane. And while this play contains a touch of Burbage's trademark irreverence, this is a story the likes of which we have never produced on our mainstage before.

Coming immediately off of her critically-acclaimed performance in Speakeasy Stage's POTUS, this is the first solo directing project for Catia at Burbage and we could not be more excited to have her at the helm. She has assembled an incredible cast and we've assembled a crack-team of designers to bring this production into full and vibrant life.

If you're excited for a challenge and a fresh perspective – a lot of humor and a brutally honest and unflinching look at the complexities of human relationships, both heartwarming and heartbreaking – do not miss BLKS.” — Jeff Church, Artistic Director, Burbage Theatre Co.

Burbage Theatre Co's production of Aziza Barnes's BLKS begins previews on November 16 and closes on December 3 after 13 performances. All performances will take place at Burbage Theatre Co's Wendy Overly Studio Theatre, 59 Blackstone Avenue, Pawtucket, RI 02860.

When sh*t goes down, your girls show up. Waking up to a shocking and personal health scare, Octavia and her best friends, June and Imani, go on a crusade to find intimacy and joy in a world that could give a fuck less about them or their feelings. This 24-hour blitz explores what it is to be a queer blk woman in 2015 New York, how we survive and save ourselves from ourselves.