An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee Comes to Rhode Island in May

The performance is on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12, 2024 at 7P.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 3 SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024
GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE Comes to The VETS in Providence in April Photo 4 GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE Comes to The VETS in Providence in April

An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee Comes to Rhode Island in May

16-time Grammy award winning producer David Foster and singer/actor Katharine McPhee are extending their highly successful tour. Foster, who has been anointed the “Hitman” by the music industry, will continue, along with McPhee, their An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee tour with newly added dates starting in the spring of 2024. Foster and McPhee will play the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI  on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12, 2024 at 7P.

Tickets for An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee go on sale on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office window (220 Weybosset St, Providence), online at ppacri.org  and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Ticket prices range from $29.50 - $79.50; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket theatre restoration charge and are subject to change without notice.

Box Office window and phone hours are Monday through Friday, 10A – 5P, Saturday, 10A – 2P  and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days.

An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee is just that: an intimate evening with one of the biggest musical forces of our time. The 16-time Grammy award winning writer/producer performs songs that he wrote or produced from his four decades of hits and includes fascinating storytelling about the songs, artists and moments of his life.  Some of the songs David and Katharine perform include Celine Dion’s “The Power Of Love,” selections from Whitney Houston’s “The Bodyguard” soundtrack, Earth Wind and Fire’s “After The Love Is Gone,” Chicago’s “You’re The Inspiration,” Josh Groban’s “You Raised Me Up,” Natalie Cole’s “Unforgettable” and many, many more. They also perform a selection of hit songs that are beloved by Katharine’s fans. 

Audiences love the banter between the duo as they tell stories of how they met, what these songs mean to them and the stories behind the songs.

Commenting on the tour Foster and McPhee say, “We are so excited that our shows have been so well received, that we will keep going. No rest for us. See you all next year.”  




RELATED STORIES - Rhode Island

1
An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee Comes to Rhode Island in May Photo
An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee Comes to Rhode Island in May

Foster and McPhee will play the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI  on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12, 2024 at 7P.

2
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra to Present Debussys La Mer At The VETS, Providence Photo
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra to Present Debussy's La Mer At The VETS, Providence

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will present Debussy's La Mer on Nov 11th at The VETS, Providence. Morihiko Nakahara conducts a captivating program featuring Gabriella Smith's Tumblebird Contrails, Korngold's Violin Concerto, Britten's Four Sea Interludes, and Debussy's La Mer.

3
Seaglass Theater Company to Present SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE Next Month Photo
Seaglass Theater Company to Present SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE Next Month

On November 4 at 7:30PM, and November 5 at 3:00PM, Seaglass Theater Company will present Sondheim Tribute Revue at Gallery X in New Bedford. Get all the details here!

4
Review: LOVE, SEX & THE IRS at The Arctic Playhouse Photo
Review: LOVE, SEX & THE IRS at The Arctic Playhouse

What did our critic think of LOVE, SEX & THE IRS at The Arctic Playhouse?

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG! Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG!
Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway
Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour Video
Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour
View all Videos

Rhode Island SHOWS
Rennie Harris Presents: Rome & Jewels in Rhode Island Rennie Harris Presents: Rome & Jewels
The Vets (11/18-11/18)
Frozen in Rhode Island Frozen
Providence Performing Arts Center (3/07-3/17)
Mrs. Doubtfire in Rhode Island Mrs. Doubtfire
Providence Performing Arts Center (10/17-10/22)
Chashmay.Pk in Rhode Island Chashmay.Pk
Sunglasses Price in Pakistan (8/08-8/08)PHOTOS
La Broa' (Broad Street) in Rhode Island La Broa' (Broad Street)
Trinity Repertory Company (1/18-2/18)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Rhode Island To Kill a Mockingbird
Providence Performing Arts Center (2/06-2/11)
Are the Crayons Quitting? in Rhode Island Are the Crayons Quitting?
Keats Theatre/St. Andrews School (3/22-3/24)
Twas the Night Before Christmas! in Rhode Island Twas the Night Before Christmas!
Roberts Hall, Rhode Island College (12/15-12/16)
Becky Nurse of Salem in Rhode Island Becky Nurse of Salem
Trinity Repertory Company (9/21-11/10)CAST
Ballet RI Presents: The Nutcracker in Rhode Island Ballet RI Presents: The Nutcracker
The Vets Theatre (12/15-12/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You