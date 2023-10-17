An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee Comes to Rhode Island in May

16-time Grammy award winning producer David Foster and singer/actor Katharine McPhee are extending their highly successful tour. Foster, who has been anointed the “Hitman” by the music industry, will continue, along with McPhee, their An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee tour with newly added dates starting in the spring of 2024. Foster and McPhee will play the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12, 2024 at 7P.

Tickets for An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee go on sale on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office window (220 Weybosset St, Providence), online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Ticket prices range from $29.50 - $79.50; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket theatre restoration charge and are subject to change without notice.

Box Office window and phone hours are Monday through Friday, 10A – 5P, Saturday, 10A – 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days.

An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee is just that: an intimate evening with one of the biggest musical forces of our time. The 16-time Grammy award winning writer/producer performs songs that he wrote or produced from his four decades of hits and includes fascinating storytelling about the songs, artists and moments of his life. Some of the songs David and Katharine perform include Celine Dion’s “The Power Of Love,” selections from Whitney Houston’s “The Bodyguard” soundtrack, Earth Wind and Fire’s “After The Love Is Gone,” Chicago’s “You’re The Inspiration,” Josh Groban’s “You Raised Me Up,” Natalie Cole’s “Unforgettable” and many, many more. They also perform a selection of hit songs that are beloved by Katharine’s fans.

Audiences love the banter between the duo as they tell stories of how they met, what these songs mean to them and the stories behind the songs.

Commenting on the tour Foster and McPhee say, “We are so excited that our shows have been so well received, that we will keep going. No rest for us. See you all next year.”