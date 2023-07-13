Prague Shakespeare Company hosts 2023 Summer & Winter Shakespeare Intensives In Prague, Czech Republic.

2023 Summer Shakespeare Intensives:

4-Week Session 1: June 19 – July 15, 2023

4-Week Session 2: July 3 – July 29, 2023

6-Week Session: June 19 – July 29, 2023

2023 Winter Shakespeare Intensives:

3-Week Session 1: December 11 – 30, 2023

3-Week Session 2: December 18, 2023 – January 6, 2024

4-Week Session: December 11, 2023 – January 6, 2024

CLASSIC TRAINING in a CLASSIC CITY. Join the master teachers and continental Europe’s premiere English-language classical theatre: Prague Shakespeare Company for a transformational classical theater training and mentorship experience, while immersing yourself and performing in some of continental Europe’s most historically significant and culturally important venues. PSC Intensive performances will take place at the Czech Republic National Theatre’s Estates Theatre, Divadlo Bez Zabradli, Divadlo Na Pradle, and Prague Castle.

Welcome to Shakespeare Boot Camp! We call it an INTENSIVE for a reason – participants eat, breathe and live Shakespeare during the training period. Participants complete their summer/winter “Shakesperience” with a professional Prague Shakespeare Company credit added to their resume. All Intensive productions are featured as part of Prague Shakespeare Company’s 2023 Season and allow participants to work alongside professional PSC artists and Intensive faculty members. Students enrolled in the 2023 Summer 6-Week session and 2023 Winter 4-Week session will participate in TWO productions during the training period. Students enrolled in the 2023 Summer 4-Week sessions and 2023 Winter 3-Week session will participate in ONE production during the training session.

Directors for the 2023 Summer & Winter Shakespeare Intensives include Guy Roberts, Sharon Ott, Jennifer King, Lisa Wolpe, Matthew Davies, Kiara Pipino, Linda Gates, Brendon Fox, John Blondell, Carolyn and Jim Johnson, Dmitry Troyanovsky, Alastair Hunter, Kevin Hopkins and Claire Nicholls, among others TBA. Summer 2023 Titles include Hamlet, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Titus Andronicus, Romeo and Juliet, and Much Ado About Nothing, among others TBA. The 4-Week 2023 Winter Session will include a performance of Twelfth Night directed by Guy Roberts

2023 PSC INTENSIVE PRODUCTION SEASON:

2023 Summer 6-Week and 4-Week Session 1:

Titus Andronicus directed by Kevin Hopkins and Claire Nicholls

Much Ado About Nothing directed by Carolyn and Jim Johnson

The Winter’s Tale directed by Brendon Fox

Henry V directed by Matthew Davies

Roman Daggers (mashup of Julius Caesar and Antony & Cleopatra) directed by Lisa Wolpe

Richard III directed by John Blondell

As You Like It directed by Sharon Ott

2023 Summer 6-Week and 4-Week Session 2 :

Romeo and Juliet directed by Guy Roberts at Prague Castle

A Midsummer Night’s Dream directed by Kiara Pipino and Linda Gates

Macbeth Directed by Dmitry Troyanovsky

Production TBA directed by Jennifer King

Love’s Labor’s Lost directed by Alasdair Hunter

2023 Winter 4-Week and 3-Week Session 1 & 2:

Twelfth Night directed by Guy Roberts

TBA directed by Brendon Fox

Intensive students also have the option to attend professional Czech productions at various Czech theatres such as the Summer Shakespeare Festival at Prague Castle, Divadlo Bez Zabradli, Divadlo Na Zabradli, Svandovo Divadlo and the National Theatre of the Czech Republic.