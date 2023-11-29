THE PEPPERMINT BEAR ASKS WHO NEEDS SNEEDS? Comes to Lakewood Theatre Company in December

Lakewood Theatre Company will present in December 2023 an all-new version of their annual Holiday Magic Breakfast Theatre production with the presentation of The Peppermint Bear Asks Who Needs Sneeds?

Performances will be in Lakewood Center's Community Meeting Room Dec. 9, 10, 16, & 17 at 11:00 AM and Dec 19,20, 21, & 22 at 9:00 and 11:00 AM. The theatre is located at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State Street in Lake Oswego.

Tickets are $20.00 for adults and $15.00 for students. Advance reservations are required. Doors open 20 minutes before curtain. For tickets call 503-635-3901 or order online at Click Here

The story: Christmas is just around the corner and the Peppermint Bear and Santa’s elves, are rehearsing for their Christmas show when the evil Sneeds show up plotting to take Santa’s Christmas gifts before his yearly sleigh ride on Christmas Eve. Will they be able to stop the brothers before they ruin Christmas?

The Peppermint Bear show is a classic at Lakewood Theatre Company and it’s perfect for families and full of holiday cheer. Each year a new 45-minute episode is presented. A light continental breakfast with rolls, juice, and coffee is provided. It’s a show that is perfect for ages 3-103. Doors open 20 minutes before each show. The show also features a special guest appearance by A Man in a Red Suit.

The cast includes Alyssa Beckman, Emily Sutliff, Melissa Standley, Jacquelle Cherise Davis, Danny Caputo, Rachael Himsel, and Doug Zimmerman.

The Peppermint Bear Asks Who Needs Sneeds? is directed and choreographed by Laura Loy and the composer and music director is Kurt Misar, The book and lyrics are by Michael Snider and the producer is Steve Knox.

The Cinnamon Bear Show first premiered at Portland’s Lipman’s Department Store, which then became Fredrick and Nelson. It became a popular Holiday tradition for over 30 years. Since that time the show has been produced in New York and countless cities on the east coast, mid-west and Hawaii.

Lakewood’s annual Holiday Breakfast Theatre production, now featuring the Peppermint Bear, is celebrating its 32nd year. Audience members enjoy a special holiday continental breakfast 20 minutes before the show and performers interact with young audience members to help them celebrate the holidays. The performance is suitable for ages 3-12. Welcome back Peppermint Bear!