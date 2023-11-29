Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards

THE PEPPERMINT BEAR ASKS WHO NEEDS SNEEDS? Comes to Lakewood Theatre Company in December

Performances will be in Lakewood Center's Community Meeting Room Dec. 9, 10, 16, & 17 at 11:00 AM and Dec 19,20, 21, & 22 at 9:00 and 11:00 AM.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 2 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards Photo 3 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards
Review: LIBERACE & LIZA: HOLIDAY AT THE MANSION (A TRIBUTE) at Portland Center Stage Photo 4 Review: LIBERACE & LIZA: HOLIDAY AT THE MANSION (A TRIBUTE) at Portland Center Stage

THE PEPPERMINT BEAR ASKS WHO NEEDS SNEEDS? Comes to Lakewood Theatre Company in December

Lakewood Theatre Company will present in December 2023 an all-new version of their annual Holiday Magic Breakfast Theatre production with the presentation of The Peppermint Bear Asks Who Needs Sneeds?

Performances will be in Lakewood Center's Community Meeting Room Dec. 9, 10, 16, & 17 at 11:00 AM and Dec 19,20, 21, & 22 at 9:00 and 11:00 AM. The theatre is located at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State Street in Lake Oswego. 

Tickets are $20.00 for adults and $15.00 for students. Advance reservations are required. Doors open  20 minutes before curtain. For tickets call 503-635-3901 or order online at Click Here
The story: Christmas is just around the corner and the Peppermint Bear and Santa’s elves, are rehearsing for their Christmas show when the evil Sneeds show up plotting to take Santa’s Christmas gifts before his yearly sleigh ride on Christmas Eve. Will they be able to stop the brothers before they ruin Christmas?
 
The Peppermint Bear show is a classic at Lakewood Theatre Company and it’s perfect for families and full of holiday cheer. Each year a new 45-minute episode is presented. A light continental breakfast with rolls, juice, and coffee is provided. It’s a show that is perfect for ages 3-103. Doors open 20 minutes before each show. The show also features a special guest appearance by A Man in a Red Suit.   
The cast includes Alyssa Beckman, Emily Sutliff, Melissa Standley, Jacquelle Cherise Davis, Danny Caputo, Rachael Himsel, and Doug Zimmerman.

The Peppermint Bear Asks Who Needs Sneeds? is directed and choreographed by Laura Loy and the composer and music director is Kurt Misar,  The book and lyrics are by Michael Snider and the producer is Steve Knox.

The Cinnamon Bear Show first premiered at Portland’s Lipman’s Department Store, which then became Fredrick and Nelson. It became a popular Holiday tradition for over 30 years. Since that time the show has been produced in New York and countless cities on the east coast, mid-west and Hawaii.  

Lakewood’s annual Holiday Breakfast Theatre production, now featuring the Peppermint Bear, is celebrating its 32nd year. Audience members enjoy a special holiday continental breakfast 20 minutes before the show and performers interact with young audience members to help them celebrate the holidays. The performance is suitable for ages 3-12.    Welcome back Peppermint Bear!


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Portland

1
THE PEPPERMINT BEAR ASKS WHO NEEDS SNEEDS? Comes to Lakewood Theatre Company in December Photo
THE PEPPERMINT BEAR ASKS WHO NEEDS SNEEDS? Comes to Lakewood Theatre Company in December

Lakewood Theatre Company will present in December 2023 an all-new version of their annual Holiday Magic Breakfast Theatre production with the presentation of The Peppermint Bear Asks Who Needs Sneeds?

2
OYL Theater Company Opens Applications For International Program Photo
OYL Theater Company Opens Applications For International Program

OYL Theater Company is now accepting applications for their international program, designed to inspire and broaden artists' collaborative performance skills in an intercultural context. Apply now!

3
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards; AND THEN THEIR WERE Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards; AND THEN THEIR WERE NONE Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
Review: LIBERACE & LIZA: HOLIDAY AT THE MANSION (A TRIBUTE) at Portland Center Stage Photo
Review: LIBERACE & LIZA: HOLIDAY AT THE MANSION (A TRIBUTE) at Portland Center Stage

This show, starring Portland’s fabulous Liberace and Liza Minnelli impersonators, David Saffert and Jillian Snow, is a delight not to be missed.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse Video
Photos & Get a First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Bucks County Playhouse
View all Videos

Portland SHOWS
Ludlow Ladd: The Poor Little Orphan Boy in Portland Ludlow Ladd: The Poor Little Orphan Boy
Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre (12/07-12/17)Tracker PHOTOS
Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn in Portland Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn
Lakewood Theatre Company (11/10-12/17)Tracker PHOTOS
Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano & Christopher Cano, piano in Portland Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano & Christopher Cano, piano
Lincoln Performance Hall (2/05-2/05)
ZooZoo in Portland ZooZoo
Imago Theatre (12/08-1/01)
Pacifica Quartet in Portland Pacifica Quartet
Lincoln Performance Hall (12/04-12/05)
Beetlejuice in Portland Beetlejuice
Keller Auditorium (4/09-4/14)
Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Fallen Giant in Portland Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Fallen Giant
Lincoln Studio Theater (11/25-12/03)
VSO Holiday Pops in Portland VSO Holiday Pops
Skyview Concert Hall (12/09-12/10)
Taking Care of Animals in Portland Taking Care of Animals
21Ten Theatre (11/17-12/10)
Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio: Beethoven’s Complete Piano Trios in Portland Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio: Beethoven’s Complete Piano Trios
The Old Church Concert Hall (3/09-3/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You