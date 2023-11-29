THE PEPPERMINT BEAR ASKS WHO NEEDS SNEEDS? Comes to Lakewood Theatre Company in December

Performances will be in Lakewood Center's Community Meeting Room Dec. 9, 10, 16, & 17 at 11:00 AM and Dec 19,20, 21, & 22 at 9:00 and 11:00 AM.
POPULAR
Lakewood Theatre Company will present in December 2023 an all-new version of their annual Holiday Magic Breakfast Theatre production with the presentation of The Peppermint Bear Asks Who Needs Sneeds?
Performances will be in Lakewood Center's Community Meeting Room Dec. 9, 10, 16, & 17 at 11:00 AM and Dec 19,20, 21, & 22 at 9:00 and 11:00 AM. The theatre is located at Lakewood Center for the Arts, 368 S. State Street in Lake Oswego.
The Peppermint Bear Asks Who Needs Sneeds? is directed and choreographed by Laura Loy and the composer and music director is Kurt Misar, The book and lyrics are by Michael Snider and the producer is Steve Knox.
The Cinnamon Bear Show first premiered at Portland’s Lipman’s Department Store, which then became Fredrick and Nelson. It became a popular Holiday tradition for over 30 years. Since that time the show has been produced in New York and countless cities on the east coast, mid-west and Hawaii.
Lakewood’s annual Holiday Breakfast Theatre production, now featuring the Peppermint Bear, is celebrating its 32nd year. Audience members enjoy a special holiday continental breakfast 20 minutes before the show and performers interact with young audience members to help them celebrate the holidays. The performance is suitable for ages 3-12. Welcome back Peppermint Bear!
Videos
|Ludlow Ladd: The Poor Little Orphan Boy
Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre (12/07-12/17) PHOTOS
|Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn
Lakewood Theatre Company (11/10-12/17) PHOTOS
|Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano & Christopher Cano, piano
Lincoln Performance Hall (2/05-2/05)
|ZooZoo
Imago Theatre (12/08-1/01)
|Pacifica Quartet
Lincoln Performance Hall (12/04-12/05)
|Beetlejuice
Keller Auditorium (4/09-4/14)
|Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Fallen Giant
Lincoln Studio Theater (11/25-12/03)
|VSO Holiday Pops
Skyview Concert Hall (12/09-12/10)
|Taking Care of Animals
21Ten Theatre (11/17-12/10)
|Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio: Beethoven’s Complete Piano Trios
The Old Church Concert Hall (3/09-3/16)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You