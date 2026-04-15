Phoenix Children's Chorus Will Present WE THE PEOPLE Spring Concert Series

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The Phoenix Children's Chorus will present its 2026 Spring Concert Series, WE THE PEOPLE…, a musical celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States, alongside a joyful season finale performance from its neighborhood choir program. Together, these concerts highlight the power of young voices and the rich traditions that define American music.

Featuring more than 250 singers from Kindergarten through 12th grade, WE THE PEOPLE…takes place Saturday May 2 at 3 pm at Phoenix Bible Church, 6060 N. 7th Ave. and Sunday May 3 at 3 pm at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway. The concerts showcase a wide range of uniquely American musical styles, from traditional folk songs and spirituals to the beloved melodies of Broadway. Through this dynamic repertoire, PCC singers explore the cultural influences, stories, and spirit that have shaped the nation across generations.

The season concludes with RAISE YOUR VOICE, a special performance by PCC Voices neighborhood choirs on May 9 at 4 pm at Barry Goldwater High School, 2820 West Rose Garden Ln. This uplifting concert brings together singers from across the community, joined by special guests, for a joyful celebration of music-making and connection.

Enhancing the performances, PCC singers will be joined by a live band featuring percussionist Wes Hawkins and bassist Mike Hall, along with additional guest artists.

“For so many of our singers, this experience is about much more than the music,” said Troy Meeker, Artistic and Executive Director of PCC. “As they explore these uniquely American songs, they're not only connecting with our shared history, they're building confidence, forming friendships, and creating memories that will stay with them for years to come."