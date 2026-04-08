EL DORADO’S GOLD to Make Scottsdale Debut at ASU Kerr

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The Bridge Initiative, in partnership with ASU Kerr Cultural Center and Simply Livin' Productions, will present EL DORADO’S GOLD by Sonja Camille, running May 7 through May 10, 2026.

Following a 2025 workshop production at the Phoenix Center for the Arts, the play will receive its first fully staged production in Scottsdale.

EL DORADO’S GOLD centers on Tucker Callahan, a Black cowboy who returns to his ranch seeking redemption after betraying his family. When his mother shares letters from his late great-grandfather, Tucker is forced to confront his past and reconsider his future. The play explores the legacy and lived experiences of Black cowboys, a history often absent from traditional Western narratives.

Camille directs the production, joined by assistant director Pamela Roberts-Davis, lighting designer Robert Auchter, set construction by Roy Reinhardt, and props by Cheryl Briley.

The cast will include DeShawn Arrington, Kyla Blackk, Candace Claiborne, Khaelan Crank, Raphael Hamilton, Tiffany Janine, David Logan, Walter Myers, John Pene, Dorsey Richmond, Du’pree Smith, Eternity Valentine, Roosevelt Watts, and Torey Wickes.

“The Black cowboy culture is not just a trend but it's an amazing lifestyle for many,” said Camille. “Growing up, I didn't see people like me in the Westerns that my dad and grandpa watched, but we were very much a part of those stories off screen. Now I have the opportunity to tell my story, their story, and it feels amazing!”

TBI Artistic Director Amie Bjorklund added, “The Bridge Initiative is excited to work with Sonja on her beautiful play El Dorado’s Gold. It's a part of Arizona's history that deserves to be uplifted and shared with as many people as possible.”

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Thursday, May 7 at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, May 8 at 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 10 at 2:00 p.m.

All performances will take place at ASU Kerr, 6110 N Scottsdale Road.

TICKETS

Reserved seating is $49, with general admission at $41. Discounted tickets are available for educators, veterans, seniors, artists, and students through the box office. Tickets can be purchased at asukerr.com, in person, or by calling (480) 596-2660.