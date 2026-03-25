Arizona Arts Live Will Present A TEEN ODYSSEY in Downtown Tucson This March

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Arizona Arts Live will present A Teen Odyssey, an immersive, multilingual, nonverbal experience blending physical performance with smartphone technology from Mallorca-based company La Mecànica March 25-28 at Roy Place Building in Downtown Tucson.

The work blends physical theatre with real-time smartphone technology to create something unusual: an experience where the audience is not watching but participating. Using Kalliópê, a live multimedia messaging application, digital technology and live performance are synchronized so that each of the 50 attendees per show becomes part of the story. The result is an intimate, award-winning piece that explores belonging, connection, and the distances we create between each other.

"We spend so much time connected to screens and disconnected from each other. A Teen Odyssey takes that tension seriously and turns it into something you experience rather than just observe. La Mecànica built this piece around teen voices and designed it to resonate across generations, and that combination is rare. Bringing that kind of work to Tucson, putting it in front of our community, is exactly what Arizona Arts Live is here to do." said Chad Herzog, Executive & Artistic Director of Arizona Arts Live.

La Mecànica is a female-led international performing arts production company specializing in the creation and production of physical and visual theatre, festivals, and international projects.