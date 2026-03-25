Arizona Arts Live Will Present A TEEN ODYSSEY in Downtown Tucson This March
The immersive experience will take place at Roy Place Building, featuring a unique blend of physical performance and smartphone technology,.
Arizona Arts Live will present A Teen Odyssey, an immersive, multilingual, nonverbal experience blending physical performance with smartphone technology from Mallorca-based company La Mecànica March 25-28 at Roy Place Building in Downtown Tucson.
The work blends physical theatre with real-time smartphone technology to create something unusual: an experience where the audience is not watching but participating. Using Kalliópê, a live multimedia messaging application, digital technology and live performance are synchronized so that each of the 50 attendees per show becomes part of the story. The result is an intimate, award-winning piece that explores belonging, connection, and the distances we create between each other.
- A Teen Odyssey is presented as part of TENWEST, the largest creativity and entrepreneurship festival in the Southwest. Arizona Arts Live, a presenting conference sponsor, is also offering three additional experiences during the festival: Psychic Wormhole's fame hOle (March 26 and 27), Sonido Rosa - Cumbia Tropicale Dance Party (March 27) at La Rosa, and Cabali and The Tiki Mug Obsession (March 29), a documentary presented with Film Fest Tucson.
"We spend so much time connected to screens and disconnected from each other. A Teen Odyssey takes that tension seriously and turns it into something you experience rather than just observe. La Mecànica built this piece around teen voices and designed it to resonate across generations, and that combination is rare. Bringing that kind of work to Tucson, putting it in front of our community, is exactly what Arizona Arts Live is here to do." said Chad Herzog, Executive & Artistic Director of Arizona Arts Live.
La Mecànica is a female-led international performing arts production company specializing in the creation and production of physical and visual theatre, festivals, and international projects.
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