Theatre Horizon Will Present AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' to Close Out Its 2025-26 Season

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Theatre Horizon (401 DeKalb Street, Norristown, PA 19401), the award-winning professional theater nestled in Norristown's Arts Hill District, will present Ain't Misbehavin', The Fats Waller Musical Show, the Tony Award-winning production.

The production is directed by Amina Robinson, a three-time Barrymore Award winner who returns to Theatre Horizon for the first time since winning for Outstanding Direction of a Musical for The Color Purple in 2018. Ain't Misbehavin' runs from April 29 through May 17, with opening night on May 1.

Featuring a dynamic ensemble cast and a live six-piece band, Ain't Misbehavin' brings to life more than 20 iconic songs, including Honeysuckle Rose, The Joint Is Jumpin', I Can't Give You Anything But Love, and the title track. Set against the backdrop of the Harlem Renaissance, the show celebrates a pivotal moment in American cultural history, when Black artists, musicians, and performers reshaped the sound and spirit of the nation. Equal parts concert and theatrical experience, Ain't Misbehavin' invites audiences to immerse themselves in a world of jazz rhythms, stride piano, and timeless charm. “This show is a dynamic, performer-driven love letter not only to Fats Waller, but also to the Harlem Renaissance. It's all about energy and connection, and the way music can bring people together in the moment,” said Robinson. “Being back at Theatre Horizon with a piece like this feels right. It's a celebration of community, collaboration, and the magic of storytelling through music.” Ain't Misbehavin' features a vibrant cast of performers bringing these iconic songs to life.

Rajeer Alford (Ken) is a Philadelphia-based actor, musician, and producer who understudied for Theatre Horizon's production of In the Blood. He has appeared in the first national tours for My Fair Lady and Love Never Dies, and in regional productions at Arden Theatre Company, The Media Theatre, and Azuka Theatre.

Curtis Harris (André), a Temple University graduate, is a New Jersey-based performer making his Theatre Horizon debut.

Tiara J. Greene (Nell) is a Delaware County native making her Theatre Horizon debut. She has previously appeared in regional productions at Arden Theatre Company and Walnut Street Theatre.

Jessica Money (Charlaine), a Philadelphia-based actor and graduate of Temple University's musical theatre and acting programs, returns to Theatre Horizon, where she previously appeared in The Color Purple. Regionally, she has appeared in productions at Arden Theatre Company, Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, Duluth Playhouse, New Light Theatre, Delaware Shakespeare Company, and People's Light Theatre.

Chabrelle D. Williams (Armelia) is a Philadelphia-based performer making her Theatre Horizon debut. Her credits include Intimate Apparel (Lincoln Center Theater/MET) and regional performances at People's Light Theatre and Arden Theatre Company.

The creative and production team includes Amina Robinson (Director), Brigitte Rottman (Music Director), Eliana Pinckney (Choreographer), Dahlia Al-Habieli (Set and Props Designer), Ariel Wang (Costume Designer), Matthew Miller (Lighting Designer), Chris Sannino (Sound Designer), Jamel Baker (Stage Manager), Eric Baker (Head Electrician), John Troy (Lighting Programmer), and AJ Bloomfield (Associate Sound Designer/Audio Engineer).

The band includes Terry Klinefelter (Conductor/Keys), Dan McCain (Bass), Will Mullen (Reeds), Barry McCommon (Trombone), and Charli Newberry (Trumpet). The drummer is yet to be confirmed.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Ain't Misbehavin', The Fats Waller Musical Show runs from April 29 to May 17, with opening night on Friday, May 1, at 7:30 p.m. The production has an estimated runtime of two hours, with a 15-minute intermission, and is recommended for audiences aged 13 and above.

Tickets run from $35 to $55. Click here to purchase single tickets or call 610-283-2230 ext. 1.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Theatre Horizon is hosting a variety of special events and performances to further engage audiences around Ain't Misbehavin', including:

Pay-What-You-Can Dress Rehearsal: Wednesday, April 29, at 7:30 p.m. Watch the Final Dress Rehearsal of Ain't Misbehavin', before anyone else! Tickets start at just $5 for this special opportunity to see the show early and be part of the process.

Preview and Open Mic: Thursday, April 30. In partnership with Power Street Theatre and Souletri, enjoy a Post-Show Reception & Open Mic Night immediately following the 7:30 p.m. performance.

Opening Night: Friday, May 1, at 7:30 p.m. Guests are invited to imbibe complimentary cocktails in the lobby before the performance and return for free cake afterward.

Front Row Fridays: Friday, May 8, and May 15, at 7:30 p.m. To ensure Theatre Horizon shows are accessible to everyone, every Friday after the opening of each production in its 21st season is Front Row Friday. All seats in the front row are available for just $15.

Saturday Sips: Saturday, May 9, and May 16, at 7:30 p.m. The second Saturday of Theatre Horizon productions through its 21st season, enjoy a complimentary themed beverage with every ticket purchased.

For more information about special events or to purchase tickets, visit https://theatrehorizon.org/aint-misbehavin/.

ABOUT THEATRE HORIZON

Theatre Horizon is a professional non-profit theatre company located in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Since 2005, it has produced nationally recognized work while building bridges between artists and the local community. Known for producing Tony Award-winning musicals, bold new plays, and community-based storytelling, Theatre Horizon is also a leader in accessibility and education programming. The company received the American Theatre Wing National Theatre Company Award and is celebrated for its commitment to inclusion, imagination, and the transformative power of live performance.