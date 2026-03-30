The Heart Of Jazz Foundation Holds Fundraiser At Chris’ Jazz Café

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The Heart of Jazz, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit whose mission is to nurture the next generation of jazz musicians, is partnering with Chris' Jazz Café for a fundraiser at the legendary Center City venue to support the HOJ's scholarship program on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

The evening of music features The New Philly Sound, a dynamic collective of young, local musicians who reflect both Philadelphia's rich jazz legacy and its vibrant future. “Jazz is an art form that requires extensive training and practice, and without adequate financial support, many talented students would not have the means to continue their education in this field,” said HOJ's founder's Joe Monaghan. “Scholarships help to level the playing field for these students by reducing the financial barriers that may otherwise prevent them from pursuing their dreams.” To date, the HOJ has provided university scholarships to six music students.

Formed by saxophonist Aidan McKeon at the request of Monaghan, The New Philly Sound features some of the finest university jazz students with roots in the greater Philadelphia area. The collective embodies the Heart of Jazz's mission: equity, access, and authentic performance rooted in community, while fostering emerging talent and building a vibrant local jazz culture. Membership flows throughout the year—students graduate, new musicians are recommended by current members, and the lineup evolves annually.

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