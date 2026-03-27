THE SPIRIT OF ’76 Will Premiere at Carpenters’ Hall During America’s 250th Anniversary

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This April, history and humor collide in a new theatrical production, The Spirit of '76, premiering at Carpenters' Hall in Philadelphia, April 10, 11, & 12, 2026. Set against the backdrop of America's 250th anniversary celebrations, this original work offers a fresh, irreverent, and deeply human look at the stories, and storytellers, behind the nation's founding.

Written by Miriam Colvin and Jackson Pavlik, The Spirit of '76 brings together a dynamic ensemble of 12 actors who play characters of varying ages, races, genders, and political ideologies. The production explores what happens when a group of artists and historians are tasked with recreating one of the most iconic moments in American history and quickly find themselves at odds.

Set during a fictionalized Semiquincentennial celebration in Philadelphia's Independence Hall, the play follows a chaotic rehearsal process for a grand historical reenactment of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. As personalities clash and perspectives diverge, the group struggles to agree not only on the script, but on the meaning of the story they are trying to tell. Guided by a tightly wound director and overseen by an increasingly overwhelmed bureaucrat, the cast spirals into a comedic yet poignant reflection of the very conflicts that shaped the nation's founding.

Blending satire with sincerity, The Spirit of '76 draws clever parallels between the Founding Fathers and the modern-day artists attempting to portray them. The result is a fast-paced, thought-provoking production that not only entertains, but challenges. The playwrights intentionally invite audiences to grapple with the material, to question their own perspectives, and even to disagree with what they see onstage.

"This play is about the messiness of creating something together," says co-writer Miriam Colvin. "It's funny, chaotic, and at times uncomfortable, but ultimately, it asks how we move forward when we don't agree."

Co-writer Jackson Pavlik adds, "We're not interested in everyone leaving the theater feeling the same way. If people are debating it on the way home, if it sparks conversation, or even frustration, then we've done what we set out to do."

Marking a rare theatrical event within the historic venue, The Spirit of '76 represents one of the first full-scale stage productions presented at Carpenters' Hall in recent years. Located in the heart of Philadelphia's historic district, the Hall offers a uniquely immersive setting for a play that directly engages with the legacy of America's founding.