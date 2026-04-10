THE 39 STEPS to Be Presented by PCS Theater

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PCS Theater will present THE 39 STEPS, adapted by Patrick Barlowe from the novel by John Buchan and the film by Alfred Hitchcock, at The Players Club of Swarthmore. Directed by Julie Zaffarano, the production reimagines the classic thriller through a fast-paced stage adaptation performed by a small ensemble cast.

The production will run from April 17 through April 25, 2026, at The Players Club of Swarthmore in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania.

The play follows Richard Hannay, whose routine life is disrupted after he meets a woman claiming to be a spy. When she is murdered, Hannay becomes the prime suspect and is forced to flee while uncovering the mystery behind a covert organization known as “The 39 Steps.”

The cast will feature Adam Corbett as Hannay and Kathy Gilbert in multiple roles, alongside performers Hannah Pearsall, Geremy Webne-Behrman, Thomas-Robert Irvin, and Max Segarnick, who portray a wide range of characters through quick changes and physical comedy.

Directed by Julie Zaffarano, the production emphasizes ensemble performance and theatrical invention, using minimal props and staging to create multiple locations and characters.

Ticketing Information

Tickets range from $13 to $24, with additional accessibility programs and limited pay-what-you-can tickets available at the box office.