Settlement Music School Celebrates 118th Anniversary with Gala Event

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Settlement Music School has announced its 118th Anniversary Gala, presented by Tompkins Community Bank, to be held on Friday, April 10, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. at The Bellevue Hotel, 200 South Broad Street, Philadelphia. This year's celebration will honor Bruce Rosenfield, of counsel at Dilworth Paxson LLP and pro bono counsel to Settlement Music School. For decades, Bruce has been a steadfast champion of Settlement's mission, and the School is delighted to recognize his extraordinary commitment and service.

The theme of this year's Gala, “Shine,” reflects the heart of Settlement's work: providing every student - regardless of age, background, or skill level - the opportunity to shine through the arts. Whether a student is stepping onto the stage for the first time, achieving a personal practice milestone, exploring new forms of creative expression, or connecting with peers who share their passions, Settlement empowers learners to feel proud, confident, and inspired. From dance and creative arts therapy to preschool arts enrichment, private lessons, classes, and ensembles, every program is designed to help students grow artistically and personally.

The evening will shine a spotlight on a few of these extraordinary student musicians including the Helen K. Schwartz Advanced Study Jazz Ensemble who will be welcoming guests to the cocktail hour.

The main program includes a performance from Settlement's Advanced Study Gray Charitable Trust Piano Trio, known for its expressive depth and technical excellence. Student saxophonist Karim Jones will also take the stage with accompaniment by Benoliel-Germantown Branch Director Micah Jones and Benoliel-Germantown Branch Coordinator Mervin Toussaint, offering a poignant demonstration of mentorship and musicianship.

“Shine” also celebrates Settlement Music School itself - one of the largest and most respected community schools of the arts in the nation. For 118 years, Settlement has remained committed to expanding access to high quality creative arts education. With ever-growing partnerships and new offerings in lessons, classes, and ensembles, the School continues to ensure that the arts remain within reach for all. More than 60% of students receive financial aid, reinforcing Settlement's belief that the arts are essential to a thriving community. This dedication continues to uplift the entire Philadelphia arts landscape, helping the city shine as a cultural beacon.

Since its founding in 1908, Settlement Music School has built a powerful legacy of accessibility, inclusion, and artistic excellence, and the annual Gala is a valuable support of the School's essential programs. To learn more or make a contribution, please visit settlementmusic.org/gala.

Supporters can also take part in the 118th Anniversary Auction & Raffle, available at settlementmusic.org/auction-raffle. Participants do not need to attend the Gala to bid or win, offering everyone a chance to celebrate Settlement's mission.