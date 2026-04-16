SOUNDSCAPES IN CONVERSATION To Be Hosted By Philadelphia Clef Club

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The Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz & Performing Arts (PCC), located at 736 South Broad Street in Philadelphia, will host Soundscapes in Conversation, a rare opportunity to go inside the creative minds of five award-winning artists-in-residence for the Clef’s Soundscapes for Tomorrow: Stage One Residencies. This public conversation brings audiences face-to-face with revered musicians as they discuss new works in development, artistic lineage, cultural identity, and the ideas shaping the future of jazz.

Soundscapes for Tomorrow: Stage One Residencies is a newly created two-year artist-in-residence program, thanks to a $240,000 grant from the Pew Center for Arts & Heritage, where five acclaimed jazz artists develop new work and give audiences a window into the creative process. Composers and multi-instrumentalists Tia Fuller, Derrick Hodge, Nabate Isles, Papo Vazquez, and Miguel Zenon participate in collaborative rehearsals, artist talks, public workshops, and a culminating performance at the Clef Club, which will be livestreamed globally.

The April 23 event will be facilitated by Brent White and Valerie Gay, with the evening offering an intimate, engaging exchange that invites the community into the creative process—before the music ever reaches the stage. The free event is a precursor to the Clef Club’s 60th anniversary gala celebration in September, which will honor the iconic arts organization’s past, present and future.

The Clef’s Soundscapes for Tomorrow resident artists are Papo Vázquez – Grammy-nominated Afro-Caribbean trombonist, Miguel Zenón – MacArthur and Guggenheim Fellow saxophonist and composer, Derrick Hodge – Two-time Grammy-winning bassist and composer, Tia Fuller – Renowned saxophonist, composer, and educator, and Nabaté Isles – Grammy-winning trumpeter bridging jazz, media, and contemporary culture.

“Whether you are a lifelong jazz lover, an emerging artist, or simply curious about how new music is born, Soundscapes in Conversations offers a front-row seat to inspiration, insight, and the living legacy of jazz,” said Oscar Payne, PCC’s managing director.

Major support for Soundscapes in Conversation and Soundscapes for Tomorrow has been provided by The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage. Tickets are free, but guests are encouraged to reserve a spot online.

About the Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz & Performing Arts

The Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz & Performing Arts, a tax-exempt non-profit educational and cultural organization, has an incredibly rich history. It was founded in 1966 by members of Musicians' Protective Union Local #274, the American Federation of Musicians. Local #274 was chartered in 1935 as a separate Black union because Black musicians were denied membership in the racially segregated Local #77. It was the longest surviving independent Black Musicians' Union in the United States. Members included jazz greats including John Coltrane, Dizzy Gillespie, Grover Washington, Jr., and Nina Simone, to name a few. The PCC has also established a world-class music education program. Since 1985, youth and adults have participated in a broad program of private instruction, master classes, ensembles, summer jazz camps and performances. Alumni have included multi-Grammy winner Christian McBride, multi-Grammy nominated Orrin Evans, Joey DeFrancesco, Jaleel Shaw, Immanuel Wilkens and Joseph Block.