Penn Live Arts Will Present the 2026 PHILADELPHIA CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL in May

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Penn Live Arts will present the 2026 Philadelphia Children’s Festival from May 3–5 at the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. The festival will include indoor performances, school-day matinees, and outdoor programming designed for families and young audiences.

The lineup will feature performances by Bill Blagg, TheaterWorksUSA, Literature to Life, and JazzReach, along with outdoor concerts and hands-on activities presented by arts organizations from across Philadelphia. The festival will take place rain or shine.

In addition to ticketed performances, the Annenberg Center Outdoor Plaza will host the PLAYground, offering free programming including live music, interactive arts activities, face painting, and food vendors.

2026 PHILADELPHIA CHILDREN’S FESTIVAL LINE-UP

Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts | 3680 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

BILL BLAGG – FAMILY MAGIC

Sunday, May 3 at 2:00 p.m.

All ages

Master illusionist Bill Blagg presents a performance featuring illusions, comedy, and audience participation. Haze is used in this performance.

THEATERWORKSUSA – THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS: LOST IN THE SOLAR SYSTEM

Sunday, May 3 at 4:00 p.m.

Monday, May 4 at 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Ages 5–11

A musical adaptation of the book series follows Ms. Frizzle and her students on an interplanetary field trip after their bus is lost on the way to the planetarium.

TIM KUBART AND THE SPACE CADETS – FREE OUTDOOR CONCERT

Sunday, May 3 at 3:00 p.m.

All ages

A free outdoor concert featuring sing-along songs, dancing, and interactive performance for families.

BILL BLAGG – THE SCIENCE OF MAGIC

Monday, May 4 at 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 5 at 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Ages 6–11

An educational program exploring how magicians use scientific principles to create illusions.

LITERATURE TO LIFE – I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER

Monday, May 4 at 10:00 a.m.

Tuesday, May 5 at 10:00 a.m.

Ages 14+

A stage adaptation of the novel by Erika L. Sánchez follows a Mexican American teenager navigating family expectations and identity. Content advisory includes references to depression, self-harm, and trauma.

JAZZREACH – HANGIN’ WITH THE GIANTS

Tuesday, May 5 at 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Ages 5–10

An interactive performance exploring the music and legacy of major jazz artists including Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, and Miles Davis.

CHILDREN’S FESTIVAL PLAYGROUND

Outdoor Plaza Programming

Sunday, May 3 from 1:30–4:30 p.m.

Face painting and balloon creations by Taffy Fun; entertainment by Tim Kubart and the Space Cadets and DJ Scott; hands-on activities with multiple arts partners; food available for purchase.

Monday, May 4 from 9:00 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Face painting and balloon creations by Taffy Fun; entertainment by DJ Scott; hands-on activities with participating arts organizations.

Tuesday, May 5 from 9:00 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Face painting and balloon creations by Taffy Fun; entertainment by DJ Scott; hands-on activities with participating arts organizations.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets and a full schedule are available at PennLiveArts.org. School groups may contact Anne-Marie Mulgrew at 215-462-7720 or amulgrew@upenn.edu, and all other inquiries can be directed to the box office at 215-898-3900 or pla-boxoffice@upenn.edu.