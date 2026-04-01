Esperanza Arts Center Launches LATIN JAZZ SHOWCASE Series In Philadelphia

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Esperanza Arts Center will launch its new annual Esperanza Latin Jazz Showcase on April 17, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at Teatro Esperanza in Philadelphia. The series is curated by Grammy-winning percussionist Pablo Batista.

The opening concert will feature a 20-piece Latin jazz orchestra composed of regional musicians, presenting new arrangements by bandleaders Jimmy Lopes and Tony Perez. The program will include works associated with artists such as Mario Bauzá, Tito Rodríguez, Machito, and Dizzy Gillespie, reflecting the big band Latin jazz tradition.

The performance is part of programming connected to the United States Semiquincentennial, with Esperanza Arts Center presenting events that highlight Latino cultural contributions within the broader American narrative.

Event Details

TEATRO ESPERANZA

April 17, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

The performance will take place at Esperanza Arts Center, 4261 North 5th Street in Philadelphia. Food and beverages will be available for purchase in the lobby.

Ticketing Information

Tickets are available through Esperanza Arts Center.

About Esperanza Arts Center

Esperanza Arts Center presents music, theater, dance, and visual arts programming focused on Latin American and Caribbean traditions. Since opening in 2018, the center has hosted more than 140 events. Esperanza, founded in 1986, provides education, community development, and arts programming serving thousands of residents annually in Philadelphia.

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