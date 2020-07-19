Gran Teatro Nacional Will Hold a Virtual Anniversary Gala of the National Children's Choir

The Peruvian National Children's Choir celebrates 25 years of activity with 20 artists and artistic ensembles in an online concert full of surprises.

It will have a repertoire that will alternate national compositions among which stand out "Zorro, Zorrito", "Four children's songs on popular themes in Peru", "Noa Nomabo" and "Carnaval Arequipeño", as well as outstanding international pieces by Antonio Vivaldi, Franz Lehár, Gabriel Fauré, among others. The show will be completed with three dance performances.

Among the guests that will accompany the National Children's Choir are the National Cast of Peru, the Symphonic Orchestras of Arequipa, Cusco and Trujillo together with the National Ballet of the latter city.

In addition, the event will bring together former members of the cast such as the soprano Ximena Agurto and the director of baroque music Luis Chumpitazi together with the Artifex Ensemble. The list of participants is completed by the Children's Orchestra Choir, the Children's Choir of the Regional Conservatory of Music of the North Public (Trujillo), the polyphonic choir of the César Vallejo University, the Adagio Celli Choir, the Symphony Choir for Peru (San Juan de Lurigancho), Loyola's Singers, the band Danilos and the singer Marianelle Mezarina.

International participation will be in charge of the Children's Choir of the Municipal Theater of Temuco (Chile).

Learn more about the event at https://www.granteatronacional.pe/evento/gala-virtual-de-aniversario-del-coro-nacional-de-ninos.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You