Gran Teatro Nacional Streams a Concert With Ricardo Ponciano

The show was performed from the Grand National Theater and conducted by Denise Arregui / En Construcción.

Nov. 29, 2020  

Ricardo Ponciano "El Marqués del Son" and La Sonora de Cuba invite you to enjoy their concert at Teatro en Grande, which took place this past Saturday, November 28th at 10 p.m. by TVPerú.

Watch it online at https://www.tvperu.gob.pe/play.

This program will also be available on the theatre's website #GTNenVivo from this Friday, December 4, at 8pm. Check it out at https://envivo.granteatronacional.pe/.


