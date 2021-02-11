Gran Teatro Nacional Presents TEMPORADA ALTA

Be part of the opening of the International #SeasonAlta 2021 Festival from the Gran Teatro Nacional!

Enjoy three performances that lead you to experience a contemporary experience without equal: 'Mamacita Scenic Action', directed by Malu Gil, the work in progress of 'Variation sur les paysages de l'âme' and 'La nuit, nuit, nos autres', from Studio Fictif (Paris), directed by Aina Alegre.

Hosted by the Alianza Francesa de Lima with the support of the French Embassy in Peru, the European Union and EUNIC - Peru.

Performances run 10-27 February 2021.

Learn more at http://bit.ly/TemporadaAlta2021.