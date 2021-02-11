Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gran Teatro Nacional Presents TEMPORADA ALTA

Performances run 10-27 February 2021.

Feb. 11, 2021  
Gran Teatro Nacional Presents TEMPORADA ALTA

Be part of the opening of the International #SeasonAlta 2021 Festival from the Gran Teatro Nacional!

Enjoy three performances that lead you to experience a contemporary experience without equal: 'Mamacita Scenic Action', directed by Malu Gil, the work in progress of 'Variation sur les paysages de l'âme' and 'La nuit, nuit, nos autres', from Studio Fictif (Paris), directed by Aina Alegre.

Hosted by the Alianza Francesa de Lima with the support of the French Embassy in Peru, the European Union and EUNIC - Peru.

Performances run 10-27 February 2021.

Learn more at http://bit.ly/TemporadaAlta2021.


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
Eric Jordan Young featuring Philip Fortenberry ? In This Moment 3/13 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
Eric Jordan Young featuring Philip Fortenberry ? In This Moment 3/13 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
John Krause ? A Bit of Your Time On Demand
John Krause ? A Bit of Your Time On Demand
IT?S WOMEN?S PLAY presents I AM A GENIUS 3/10 7 PM ET
IT?S WOMEN?S PLAY presents I AM A GENIUS 3/10 7 PM ET

Related Articles View More Peru Stories   Shows
VIDEO: Gran Teatro Nacional Presents SISI Y SU PRIMER BALLET Photo

VIDEO: Gran Teatro Nacional Presents SISI Y SU PRIMER BALLET

Gran Teatro Nacional Streams a Concert From Cristina Valentina Photo

Gran Teatro Nacional Streams a Concert From Cristina Valentina

VIDEO: Gran Teatro Nacional Premieres Teatro en Grande: Dúo Pacheco y Hermoza Photo

VIDEO: Gran Teatro Nacional Premieres Teatro en Grande: Dúo Pacheco y Hermoza

Gran Teatro Nacional Postpones ROSA CUCHILLO, EL DESMONTAJE Photo

Gran Teatro Nacional Postpones ROSA CUCHILLO, EL DESMONTAJE


More Hot Stories For You

  • BIG LITTLE VARIETY SHOW Brings Laughter To All Ages
  • LVGEA's State Of Economic Development Shed Light On Recovery
  • The Las Vegas Business Academy Announces Allyson Bunker and Candace Davis-Martin as New Board Members
  • Don Barnhart Continues Bringing Nightly Laughter To Las Vegas at Delirious Comedy Club