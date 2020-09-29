As Virus Cases in Peru Drop, the Economy Gradually Reopens

International flights to countries in the region will soon be allowed, as well as more people being allowed into restaurants and stores.

US News & World Report has reported that as coronavirus cases in Peru drop, they will be moving forward with a gradual reopening of its economy in October. International flights to countries in the region will be allowed, and more people will be able to gather in restaurants and stores.

The country has reported 788,930 cases through Sept. 24, the second most infections in Latin America after Brazil and No. 6 in the world, according to a Reuters count.

"This allows us to see a light at the end of the tunnel," president Martín Vizcarra stated.

