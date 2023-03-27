Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK Opening Soon At LB Playhouse, April 8 â€“ May 6

For nearly two years, Anne, her father, mother, and sister, and the Van Daan family hid in a secret space above her father's former office in Amsterdam.

Mar. 27, 2023 Â 
The Diary of Anne Frank is one of the 21st Century's most famous and haunting stories. In July 1942, when Anne was 13 years old, the Frank family went into hiding as Nazis swept through the Netherlands systematically deporting Jews to concentration camps and killing centers in the east. For nearly two years, Anne, her father, mother, and sister, and the Van Daan family hid in a secret space above her father's former office in Amsterdam.

Anne chronicled their lives in her diary. In 1947, three years after her death, her father was able to get her memoir published. In 1955, the play, adapted from the book by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett, opened on Broadway.

"In 1997, Wendy Kesselman updated the play using previously unpublished parts of Anne's diary," said Sean Gray, the Playhouse's Producing Artistic Director. "The additions illuminate this complex young woman's experiences and thoughts during her time in hiding.

"This story has never lost its relevance. In today's climate of rising authoritarianism in the world and the political divisions that have recently led to books being removed from school libraries, it seems even more important."

Madison Mooney, Playhouse Executive Director said, "The play has light moments. In her secret attic, Anne comes of age: she laughs, plays, fights with her mother, and falls in love for the first time. It's an important play, one our audiences will remember far after the last bow is taken."

Phyllis Gitlin is directing The Diary of Anne Frank. A Playhouse veteran with over 40 shows to her credit, she also works in theaters throughout the region and teaches theater at Orange Coast College. We are grateful to have her directing this important show.

The 13-member cast is a mix of actors who are making debuts and who are returning to the Playhouse. Those making their debuts are Vita Muccia, Robbie Macy, Phil Bricklry, Dylan Boggan, and Mehrdad Maktabi. Returning to the Playhouse are Rick Reischman, Samantha Haase, Andrea Stradling, Lauren Velasco, Stephen Saatjian, Harriet Whitmyer, Lee Samuel Tanng, and Rudy Perez.

SPECIAL EVENTS FOR THIS PLAY:

Â· Pay what you can Thursday April 6 - community can see this production for whatever they can afford

Â· Ten Dollar Preview Friday April 7 - all tickets $10

Â· Opening Night Champagne Reception with cast on April 8 - Tickets are $35.00

Sponsored by The Port of Long Beach

Friday: Adults are $25.00, Seniors $20.00, and Students $20.00

Saturday and Sunday: Adults are $30.00, Seniors $25.00, and Students $20.00.

Tickets are available at www.lbplayhouse.org, or by calling 562-494-1014, option 1.




