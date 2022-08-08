'Our Night: A Community Cabaret' at Castro Theatre Highlights Local LGBTQ Artists

On Friday, September 16, Another Planet Entertainment, stewards of the landmark and iconic LGBTQ space, the Castro Theatre, kick off a new partnership with local queer cultural group, Headprint House: Our Night, A Community Cabaret. Tickets range from $20 - $75 and may be purchased online at the following link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2189992®id=328&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fheadprint-house-and-the-castro-theatre-present-our-night-tickets-348468076397?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The evening will benefit beauty, health & wellness programming specifically for the trans community of San Francisco, in partnership with the SF LGBT Center. The evening will commence at 6:30pm with a VIP pre-show party. Doors will open for general admission at 7pm, with showtime at 8pm.

"Another Planet Entertainment is kicking off this continuing series of events, supporting local LGBTQ+ organizations and artists, in a place beloved by the whole community, the Castro Theatre," said Mary Conde, Vice President for Another Planet who is in charge of the overall Castro Theatre Project. "Headprint House has created meaningful relationships with local performers and artists through their own events and experiences. We're honored to partner with them to help create this opportunity at the Castro."

The lineup for "Our Night: A Community Cabaret" includes:

"I want to thank Another Planet Entertainment for providing the iconic Castro for this incredible night, and working with us to produce future events," said Jessie Sunday of Headprint House. "The Castro Theatre will highlight an incredible evening of Drag Kings, Queens, Burlesque, Fashion and Artists. Plus, an artist pop-up market will kick off the night, spotlighting local creators in the theatre's mezzanine. Sip complimentary cocktails and shop small to support our community!"



Sponsors for "Our Night: A Community Cabaret" include:

Barb, a local LGBTQ owned company and community that creates and provides styling products for folks with short hair.

Equator Coffee: the famed award-winning LGBTQ fairtrade Bay Area coffee company

June Shine: an advocate and ally of LGBTQ experiences in partnership with Headprint House

Taking over management of the LGBT and film landmark Castro Theatre earlier this year, Another Planet has quickly put in place a series of signature events, including the annual Frameline Festival, which returned to the Castro for the first time since the onset of the COVID pandemic, June 13 - 26. On May 22, Another Planet sponsored the annual screening of the Academy Award winning documentary "The Times of Harvey Milk" and the debut of "The Ruth Brinker Story" chronicling the life and legacy of the Project Open Hand founder. On May 15, Another Planet returned another community favorite, "The Sound of Music Sing-a-Long" to the venue, with future sing-a-longs to part of the schedule. June 3 - 12 saw a special celebration of films from each of the Castro Theatre's 10 decades. Later in the year, community favorites such as Peaches Christ and the annual "Home for the Holidays" Concert with Donna Sachet and the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus are planned.



Another Planet Entertainment is partnering with Bay Properties, Inc., owners of the Castro Theatre, on an evolution and preservation of San Francisco's world-renowned entertainment and LGBTQ community landmark. With a long-standing history of working to preserve and improve historic buildings such as the Fox Theater in Oakland, the Greek Theatre in Berkeley and the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, Another Planet seeks to enhance the Castro Theatre by implementing significant improvements to the sound, lighting, production, HVAC and the theatre's trademark marquee, among other facets of the building: all of this, always, with an eye to honoring its unique place in the lives of the Castro and celebrating its communities and residents.