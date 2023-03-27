Frank Ferrante Extends Run In Chicago's CABARET ZAZOU; Dates Announced For 2023-24 Season

Actor/comedian and London Olivier nominee Frank Ferrante who plays the comic lead in Chicago's critically acclaimed cirque/cabaret sensation, Cabaret ZaZou, will extend beyond his contracted spring commitment and continue through summer. Cabaret ZaZou is ongoing, but Ferrante will exit mid-August.

Cabaret ZaZou opened in Chicago's Theatre District in early September to unanimous rave reviews. In 2019, the Chicago Tribune picked Ferrante as a top ten performer. The current production recently exceeded the 150 performance mark.

Ferrante, who wrote and stars in the one-man stage show, An Evening With Groucho, produced the filmed version for national public television. The program retitled Frank Ferrante's Groucho aired on over 600 stations in 2022 including Chicago PBS station WTTW. 'Groucho' tours with dates nationwide and in Canada with one-nighters and sit-downs beginning in May. Venues include Philadelphia's Walnut Street Theatre, Calgary's Stage West and the Laguna Playhouse.

Cabaret ZaZou is directed by Dreya Weber and also stars critically acclaimed performers LiV Warfield, James Harkness, Viktor Kee, Ulzi Mergen and Trio Vertex, all accompanied by a band of world-class Chicago musicians. In addition to the show's acts, the evening's experience includes a 4-course meal provided by Blue Plate Chicago. The show is produced by Randolph Entertainment.

Tickets range from $125 -$210 with special VIP tickets available. "Show Only" tickets are $75. Single tickets are available at www.cabaretzazou.com or at 312.488.0900. Tickets are available for groups of 10 or more through Broadway in Chicago at 312.977.1710 and at GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.

For information regarding 'Groucho' on tour visit www.eveningwithgroucho.com.