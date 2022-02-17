CVRep Presents CLOSER THAN EVER, A Musical Revue

Following a successful run of CVRep's second play of the season, Life X 3, the playhouse continues its season of Hopes, Dreams, and Expectations 2021-2022 with Closer Than Ever, a musical revue directed by Ron Celona, with music by David Shire, lyrics by Richard Maltby, Jr., and musical direction by Scott Storr.

The cast includes four actors with impeccable musical theater credentials: Michael Bullard, Jeffrey Landman, Janna Cardia, and Julie Garnyé.

Tickets and subscriptions are on sale now at www.cvrep.org or call the box-office at (760)-296-2996 ext. 115.

Closer Than Ever is a two-act musical revue. It explores the private song vault of Richard Maltby Jr., and David Shire (Big; Starting Here, Starting Now; Baby). The revue is filled to the brim with the brilliance for which these musical giants are known. Closer Than Ever is a nonstop exploration of everyday struggles in the "modern world." Songs contain themes about aging, mid-life crisis, second marriages, and role reversals with parents, as well as satirical jabs at Muzak, working couples and unrequited adoration. The revue contains no dialogue, and Maltby and Shire describe this show as a "bookless musical." Each song is a unique story told by a new character, taking audiences, not only into the songbook of Mr. Maltby and Mr. Shire, but into the minds of the individuals facing these completely relatable challenges. Richard Maltby Jr. is an American theatre director and producer, lyricist, and screenwriter. His only two musical revues won the Tony Award for Best Musical: Ain't Misbehavin' (1978: N.Y. Drama Critics, Outer Critics, Drama Desk Awards, also Tony Award for Best Director) and Fosse (1999: Tony, Outer Critics, Drama Desk Awards). David Lee Shire is an American songwriter and composer of stage musicals, film and television scores. Some of his best-known works include: the soundtracks to the 1976 film The Big Bus, The Conversation, The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, All President's Men, and parts of the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack such as "Manhattan Skyline."

For additional information on CVRep, please visit cvrep.org.