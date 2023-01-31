Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BETTI & BRUCE Make Hi-Desert Debut In Joshua Tree At FURSTWURLD, February 10

The old school entertainers hilariously combine high-class singing and low-brow comedy to tell a risqué and wisecracking Showbiz origin story.

Jan. 31, 2023  

On Friday, February 10th at 8PM (Doors 7PM), Musical Comedy Duo, BETTI & BRUCE, make their High Desert and Joshua Tree debut at FURSTWURLD after a year of performing for audiences across the US, UK, Ireland and Mexico.

In their camp-tastic, musical comedy cabaret: Betti and Bruce: Trapped in Joshua Tree!, the old school entertainers hilariously combine high-class singing and low-brow comedy to tell a risqué and wisecracking Showbiz origin story.

Featuring the music of David Bowie (Under Pressure), Dolly Parton (Islands in the Stream), Dean Martin (Kick in the Head), Lady Gaga (Shallow) and many more*, Betti and Bruce's one-of-a-kind evening of Singing, Dancing, Schtick-ing, Oversharing and Over-belting will make you smile with wonder, spritz your pants with glee and surely ask for more.

Plus a very special guest performance by Desert Drag Legend: Lady Chilane!*

$20 Tickets can be purchased here. Doors open at 7pm. FURSTWURLD* is at 8528 Desert Shadows Rd, Joshua Tree, CA 92252

*Proof of Vaccination Required or a Negative Covid Test within 72 hours of Showtime*




Review: The West Coast Premiere of KILL THE EDITOR is Humorous, Serious, and Thought-Provo Photo
Review: The West Coast Premiere of KILL THE EDITOR is Humorous, Serious, and Thought-Provoking
Desert Ensemble Theatre is presenting the Southern California premiere of Aren Haun's comedic drama, KILL THE EDITOR. As is usual with DET, the directing, performances, and technical aspects of the production are top-notch. What lowers the presentation from a 'must see' to a B or B+ is that, in my opinion, the script has some flaws.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Palm Springs Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Hollywood Comes To Palm Springs For UNSUNG MIDLER Photo
Hollywood Comes To Palm Springs For UNSUNG MIDLER
Popular (and most times infamous) podcaster, journalist, on-air personality, and former Palm Springs Pride Media Grand Marshal Alexander Rodriguez returns to the stage after a five-year absence (thanks to procrastination and COVID) for an irreverent night of storytelling and song with Unsung Midler, celebrating the great, lesser-known hits of the Divine Miss M from The Rose, For the Boys, and Beaches to her numerous albums and covers.
Fundraisers To Be Held In Honor of Cabaret Producer/Singer Les Michaels Photo
Fundraisers To Be Held In Honor of Cabaret Producer/Singer Les Michaels
Les Michaels, a cabaret producer and singer in Palm Springs and Los Angeles who presented an ongoing popular Open Mic Cabaret Series at the Arthur Newman Theatre at the Joslyn Center in Palm Desert for many years, passed away unexpectedly on November 3, 2022 of a heart attack. Les Michaels is survived by his husband, Rick Valencia.

