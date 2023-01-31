BETTI & BRUCE Make Hi-Desert Debut In Joshua Tree At FURSTWURLD, February 10

On Friday, February 10th at 8PM (Doors 7PM), Musical Comedy Duo, BETTI & BRUCE, make their High Desert and Joshua Tree debut at FURSTWURLD after a year of performing for audiences across the US, UK, Ireland and Mexico.

In their camp-tastic, musical comedy cabaret: Betti and Bruce: Trapped in Joshua Tree!, the old school entertainers hilariously combine high-class singing and low-brow comedy to tell a risqué and wisecracking Showbiz origin story.

Featuring the music of David Bowie (Under Pressure), Dolly Parton (Islands in the Stream), Dean Martin (Kick in the Head), Lady Gaga (Shallow) and many more*, Betti and Bruce's one-of-a-kind evening of Singing, Dancing, Schtick-ing, Oversharing and Over-belting will make you smile with wonder, spritz your pants with glee and surely ask for more.

Plus a very special guest performance by Desert Drag Legend: Lady Chilane!*

$20 Tickets can be purchased here. Doors open at 7pm. FURSTWURLD* is at 8528 Desert Shadows Rd, Joshua Tree, CA 92252

*Proof of Vaccination Required or a Negative Covid Test within 72 hours of Showtime*