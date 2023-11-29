Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards

The Great Canadian Theatre Company Explores Family Expectations and the Difficulty of Being “Good” with BENEVOLENCE

GCTC’s Benevolence explores the challenges of meeting family expectations and striving to be morally upright.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

The Great Canadian Theatre Company enters the holiday season with Benevolence, a play that highlights the awkwardness of homecoming and family expectations.  Benevolence won the Governor-General's Literary Award for Drama, and is written by two time GG winner Fanny Britt, in translation by Leanna Brodie.

In Benevolence, Gilles Jean, a big-time city lawyer, returns to his hometown of Benevolence, Quebec to try a troubling case involving the child of an old friend. But with the ghosts of his deceased brothers and father peering over his shoulder, and his mother asking after the state of his soul, homecoming is no easy thing. This pitch-black comedy offers a surreal reflection on our small cowardices and our great contradictions.

Eric Coates, former Artistic Director at GCTC, is returning to Ottawa to direct the show. 

“On a personal note,” says Coates, “ it's an absolute pleasure to be back at GCTC and visiting with Ottawa friends. And this script is an exquisite blend of comedy and pathos that guarantees some lively discussion on audience TalkBack nights.”

The show runs for two weeks at GCTC's Irving Greenberg Theatre Centre.

Tickets are available online at Click Here or from the box office. To provide more financial accessibility, limited Pick-Your-Price tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. Please see the website for details or contact the box office.

There will be a pre-show discussion on Wednesday, December 6, at 6:00 pm, prior to the second preview performance. Facilitated by Artistic Director Sarah Kitz, the discussion will feature Director Eric Coates, and special guests Janice Payne and Natasha Chettiar, Ottawa lawyers. The discussion will take place in the GCTC lobby and is free and open to the public.

Reduced Capacity Performances – December 8 & 12: These shows are sold at 50% capacity for those looking for a bit more space between you and your seat-neighbour. Masking is required at these performances.

Pay-What-You-Decide – December 10: The 1st Sunday of each mainstage production is Pay-What-You-Decide (PWYD) Sunday. Any remaining tickets 24 hours before this performance can be purchased for any price you decide by calling or visiting the box office. (Not currently available online.)

Relaxed Performance – December 12: Tuesday the 18th is also a relaxed performance. During these performances, you are welcome to get up, move, stretch, leave and re-enter the theatre as your body needs. This show is also a reduced capacity performance with required masking.

ASL Performance – December 15: This show features ASL interpretation. For the best seats, book with the code “ASL” or call the box office.


