The Gladstone Theatre to Return to the Stage with NO-SHOW: SONGS FROM LOST GIGS

When the lockdowns started in 2020, performers Robin Guy & Scott Richardson were left holding a fistful of tickets to concerts that never were. As musical partners - last seen on stage together two years ago at The Gladstone in Lightfoot in Song (October 2019) as well as previous tribute shows to Leonard Cohen and Joni Mitchell - Robin & Scott did the only thing they could do: they made the missing shows happen for themselves!

Opening October 29th and running until November 13th, No-Show: Songs From Lost Gigs is an eclectic evening of tunes by great Canadian artists such as Sarah Slean, Sarah Harmer, Hawksley Workman, Corb Lund, Sloan... and even some Alanis in the mix! Plus a bit of Judy Collins & Arlo Guthrie smuggled across the closed border... Oddly enough, the songs happen to be about the end of the world, living life in hiding, and how your plans never quite work out the way you expected. But ultimately, the music is all about resilience. Woven among the tunes are poems and stories, vignettes of the lives of artists in a time without art.

Showtimes:

7:30 nightly from October 28 - November 13, 2021,

except Sundays & Mondays.

2:30 matinees on Saturdays and Sundays

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and matinees

are guaranteed distanced seating.

Thursday-Saturday evening performances may open additional seating if the shows sell out of distanced capacity.

Patrons holding tickets for those nights will be notified if additional seats are made available.

Not quite ready to come back in person?

The show will be simultaneously livestreamed October 29 & 30 and November 4, 6, 7, & 13

Tickets will be on sale shortly from The Gladstone box office at

www.thegladstone.ca or 613.233.4523.

Photo credit: Victoria Salter