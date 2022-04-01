SHAKESPEARE'S WILL Comes to The Gladstone This Month

Revered Ottawa actor Eleanor Crowder reveals Shakespeare's Will by Vern Thiessen at The Gladstone April 13-30.

He's a kid, a dreamer, a writer!

She's older, headstrong, brave enough for two.

Now he's dead, and you get to learn the truth . . . the story of marriage to Wm. Shakespeare.

Told by Anne Hathaway, in today's English, by Canadian playwright Vern Thiessen.

Health and safety measures: Attendees will be asked to show proof of full vaccination, and must remain masked unless actively sipping a drink. Distanced seating is guaranteed for this show. A video recording will be available for streaming from April 27 through May 3.

CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

Eleanor Crowder remounts a staging originally directed by Diana Fajrajsl. David Magladry is stage manager and lighting designer. The show is produced by Eleanor Crowder and Rachel Eugster.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

April 13-30, 2022

Evening shows Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30

Matinees on most Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 2:30

Tickets can be purchased at The Gladstone: https://www.thegladstone.ca/shakespeares-will/